When: noon Saturday.

Where: Beaver Stadium (106,572).

TV: ABC (Dave Pasch play-by-play, Dusty Dvoracek color, Tom Luginbill sideline).

2022 records: Both teams are 1-0.

Last week: Ohio beat Florida Atlantic 41-38. Penn State won at Purdue, 35-31.

Series and last meeting: Penn State leads the series 5-1. Ohio won the last meeting, 24-14 Sept. 1, 2012 at Beaver Stadium.

Coach: Tim Albin, second season (4-9).

Ohio’s best player: QB Kurtis Roarke had huge numbers last week: 27-34 for 345 yards, four TDs and no interceptions.

Fun fact: Penn State WR Mitchell Tinsley, the Western Kentucky transfer, has had seven receptions or more in six straight games.

Injury update: Three expected rotation players for Penn State, TE Theo Johnson and DLs Smith Vilbert and Coziah Izzard, did not play last week, Johnson after making the trip to Purdue. Coach James Franklin said their status for this game was unknown as of Wednesday.

Ohio has no reported injuries.

Las Vegas says: Penn State is a 24.5-point favorite.

Outlook/notes: Bill O’Brien’s first game as Penn State’s head coach, almost exactly 10 years ago, was the last time (see above) these teams met. Ohio QB Tyler Tettleton, son of former MLB player Mickey Tettleton and now the Jacksonville Jaguars running backs coach, threw for 300 yards in the win.

Yes, Nittany Nation, that was the game of the ill-fated experiment with LB Gerald Hodges as a punt returner.

BOB learned fast after that.

One of the low-profile greats of college coaching, Frank Solich, stepped down from the Ohio HC job for health reasons in the summer before the 2021 season. The school promoted from within, making Albin, then the OC, the head guy and promoting the QB and OL coaches to co-offensive coordinators. The Bobcats go to Iowa State next week.

Ohio’s defense has nine full-time and one part-time starters back and is expected to be better, although it gave up nearly 500 yards and seven yards per play to FAU last week. The Bobcats did defend the run decently, allowing 114 yards and 3.9 per attempt.

This is the softest spot on the schedule for Penn State, and should amount to a work session. Expect Franklin to play a lot of people - he did that last week - and try hard to, you guessed it, establish the run and get the endlessly beleaguered offensive line some confidence.

It’s entirely possible Penn State could come out of this game with a quarterback controversy and a running back controversy.

Prediction: Penn State 38, Ohio 13.