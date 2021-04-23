STATE COLLEGE - We’re heard about fast tempo, as a feature of the Penn State offense under new coordinator Mike Yurcich.

The Nittany Lions gave a tantalizing glimpse of it here Friday night.

The first-team offense, with Sean Clifford at quarterback, came out flying, getting to the line of scrimmage fast, Clifford getting rid of the ball fast, on two short throws and a run by Keyvonne Lee.

Then, still humming along, Yurcich showed a formation with three receivers bunched left - and a linebacker, Brandon Smith, apparently lined up to cover one of them - and Jahan Dotson split alone to the right.

Clifford found Dotson in the flat. Dotson made precocious true-freshman corner Kalen King miss. Boom. A 64-yard touchdown.

The whole thing seemed to take about 30 seconds.

It was only a scrimmage, Blue-White game, the sequel, the for-real end of spring practice before a tiny crowd at Beaver Stadium.

The offense didn’t sustain that pace or even really try.

But the Yurcich Gang, and Clifford in particular, looked a lot more confident and assured than it had last Saturday, in the first Blue-White scrimmage.

Head coach James Franklin suggested the focus now turns away from installing and more toward refining.

“Between now and (summer), there’s a lot that needs to be worked on,’’ coach James Franklin said. “One of the exciting things about the quarterback position is you can work on all that.

“You can do one-on-ones all summer. You can throw routes on air. You can do player-led seven-on-sevens all summer.’’

Referring to the fact that Yurcich, who came to Penn State from Texas, is Clifford’s fourth college offensive coordinator, Franklin added that, “You can learn the best thing from every one of them. You can watch all of Texas’ film from last year and all of ours.’’

Clifford’s second series also yielded a touchdown, set up by a 35-yard strike to Cam Sullivan-Brown. Clifford scored it himself from two yards out.

Ta’Quan Roberson, the apparent leader to be Clifford’s backup, also led an impressive TD drive. It included a 21-yard connection to redshirt senior Wesley Eubanks on a crossing route.

Roberson scored himself, on a quarterback sneak after - get this - taking the snap from directly behind the center.

That’s another Yurcich wrinkle that distinguishes him from the spread/shotgun pack.

The scrimmage’s final offensive play was good for another TD, freshman walk-on QB Mason Stahl scrambling and hitting senior WR Benjamin Wilson.

The whole session took only about 65 minutes.

Friday’s general format was identical to last week. The offense was White, the defense Blue. Coach James Franklin directed the squad through a variety of field-position, down-and-distance situations.

This week’s scrimmage was more special-teams-oriented. Nothing spectacular, although Jordan Stout did drill a 47-yard field goal with room to spare.

WRs Dotson, Parker Washington, KeAndre Lambert-Smith and Marquis Wilson got punt-return reps during drills before the scrimmage. Also during drills, Dotson threw a touchdown pass.

Four running backs who could factor in this fall - the impressive freshman Lee, Devyn Ford, John Lovett and r-freshman Tank Smith - got work, and the offensive line appeared to fare a bit better against the defensive front. Lovett is a graduate transfer from Baylor who did not play last week.

Last season’s week-one starter, Noah Cain, did not play as he continues to recover from an injury.

On the defensive side, linebacker Curtis Jacobs popped. That’s good news for defensive coordinator Brent Pry, since Jacobs, a sophomore who was an elite recruit, figures to start at one outside backer spot.