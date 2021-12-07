An update on the happenings surrounding Penn State’s football program, which should be taken with the knowledge that some of it will change in the time it takes you to read it:

Defensive coordinator search: Last week Brent Pry became the new head coach at Virginia Tech. Since then James Franklin has been working on finding a replacement while on the road recruiting and processing the truth that one of his best friends is moving (mostly) out of his everyday life.

“He turned down a bunch of opportunities waiting for the right one,’’ Franklin said Sunday. “This was the right one. On the other hand, a significant loss, personally and professionally. We’ve been through a lot together, and that’s going to be difficult to replace.’’

For Pry’s replacement, Franklin said, “A lot of people are fighting for the same guy.’’ If you’re Franklin, you’re hoping that guy isn’t Jim Knowles, a hot DC hired by Ohio State away from Oklahoma State Tuesday.

(One formerly well-regarded DC, Manny Diaz, just got pushed out the door as HC at Miami.)

“Everybody is being considered,’’ Franklin said. “Every situation is being considered.’’

Franklin did not say that he had named or would name an interim DC for the upcoming Outback Bowl, although he pointed out that “we have a co-defensive coordinator.’’

That would be first-year safeties coach Anthony Poindexter, who is now considered a candidate - maybe the top candidate - to become the head coach at Virginia, his alma mater, where he was twice an All-American.

Franklin did say that he wants to, “make sure we stay with a similar scheme. That’s important to our current roster, to feel like they’re a fit. We recruited for this fit with our current roster and also guys coming in.’’

Presumably that means DCs who favor base 3-4 alignments, and recently popular varieties like the 3-5, have a strike against them.

Franklin said he’d like a DC with signal-calling experience. “It's not the final deciding point, but obviously it helps,’’ he said.

The jobs board: Joe Moorhead, the OC of Penn State’s Big Ten champion 2016 team, is now the HC at Akron. He is expected to hire as his quarterbacks coach Billy Fessler, a former walk-on QB at Penn State who was never a factor on the field, but was being talked about as coach material while still in college.

Kirk Ciarrocca, Penn State’s OC for just the 2020 season before being fired in lieu of Mike Yurcich, is going back to Minnesota as OC, the job he had before coming to Penn State. He was an analyst at West Virginia this season.

Similar deal for Bob Shoop, Franklin’s ex-DC at Vanderbilt and Penn State, who has been named DC at South Florida. He was an analyst at Miami this year.

(You may recall Penn State and Shoop suing each other over the financial/contractual fallout of Shoop’s leaving to become DC at Tennessee in 2016. The mess was settled out of court in 2018. Good times.)

There are now four Franklin Tree division one head coaches: Moorhead, Pry, Charles Huff (Marshall) and Ricky Rahne (Old Dominion). Stay tuned for a possible fifth, Poindexter.

The transfer portal: Penn State has offered a scholarship to Jacoby Windmon, a UNLV linebacker who announced the offer Monday on his Twitter feed. Windmon is 6-2, 230, from Louisiana, and racked up big numbers this season: 118 tackles, 11 TFLs, 6.5 sacks.

Michigan State, Texas, Minnesota and Iowa State, among others, have also offered.

Penn State will be replacing at least one (Jesse Luketa) and possibly three (Brandon Smith, Ellis Brooks) LBs who started games this year.

Sean Clifford, eligible for a sixth college season at age 24, has not announced future plans. An interesting group of QBs is in the portal, including:

Michael Penix of Indiana (yes, the guy who beat Penn State with the pylon-dive in 2020).

Adrian Martinez, a four-year starter at Nebraska.

Spencer Rattler of Oklahoma, this year’s pre-season Heisman Trophy favorite, now a backup with a new coach coming in.

Quinn Ewers, the erstwhile No. 1 player in the high school class of 2022, who reclassified and enrolled at Ohio State a full year early, supposedly to take advantage of marketing opportunities.

Cole Snyder of Rutgers, a sophomore who had been sharing No. 2 QB duties with Manheim Central grad Evan Simon this season until week 12, when Simon played the entire second half, and effectively, in the Scarlet Knights’ loss to Maryland.