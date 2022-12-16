STATE COLLEGE - The Rose Bowl is still special to Penn State’s football players, they insisted Friday, even though it’s nicknamed Granddaddy and many of them can, or recently could, be called teenagers.

“Personally, I love the Rose Bowl,’’ cornerback Kalen King said at Penn State’s bowl media day. “Just because of watching it every year, watching it on TV with my dad and my family. It’s like, historical.’’

Asked if his teammates feel essentially the same way, King said, “Absolutely.’’

The Grandaddy, in which Penn State will face Utah Jan. 2 in Pasadena, Calif., has undeniably lost some sheen in the College Football Playoff era. But only some.

Told that some say bowl games no longer matter, defensive tackle PJ Mustipher said, “I think they’ll say that about other bowl games. I don’t think anybody can say that about the Rose Bowl.’’

Only four teams make the playoff. Penn State fell from real contention from one of those four spots when it was battered by Michigan Oct. 15. But the Nittany Lions’ 10-2 season, No. 11 national ranking, and bounceback from an 11-11 mark over the 2020 and ’21 seasons call for an exclamation point.

“I want to help (Penn State) get back to where it’s supposed to be,’’ said Mustipher, a man in full after five college seasons as a leader and defensive line anchor.

“I want to leave a mark on the season and be one of the teams guys talk about in the future.’’

Last year, Penn State finished the regular season 7-5 and accepted a bid to play Arkansas in the Outback Bowl. Four Lions - defensive linemen Arnold Ebiketie and Derrick Tangelo, linebacker Ellis Brooks and wide receiver Jahan Dotson - announced they were opting out and turning pro.

Arkansas won, 24-10.

This year, just one player, CB Joey Porter, Jr., has announced he’s opting out of the bowl. He’s headed to the 2023 NFL draft. Another Lion, WR Parker Washington, is also turning pro, but he’s injured, rather than choosing to skip the bowl.

Penn State coach James Franklin pointed out Friday, not for the first time, that last year was the first time in his 12 years running a program that he’s had a player opt out.

“I think it goes back to the leadership of our captains this year,’’ Franklin said. “In my mind, the way we build it at Penn State, there’s really no reason to opt out. But we will be flexible with all our guys.’’

In other news…

Injury report: Franklin was cautiously optimistic that offensive tackles Olu Fashanu and Caedan Wallace and running back Keyvone Lee, who missed all or most of the latter part of the regular season with injuries, will be available for the bowl.

“We’re expecting to have all three,’’ Franklin said. “We’ll see.’’

Fashanu and Wallace started when healthy, and Fashanu was projected as an early-round pick in next year’s draft before deciding to return for another year of college.

Lee appeared in five games before his injury, starting two of them.

Manny Diaz staying? Diaz has been a hit in his first year as Penn State’s defensive coordinator. He was pushed out the door as Miami’s head coach about a year ago, and is considered a candidate to run a program again, perhaps soon.

“In terms of ambition, I’d like to be a head coach again,’’ he said. “I think there’s some unfinished business with the way things happened a year ago.’’

Meaning: Diaz didn’t really fail at Miami. He went 21-15 over three seasons, and last year’s team was a field goal away from finishing on a six-game win streak.

“I’ve got a great job,’’ Diaz said. “It would take an amazingly great job to leave a great job. So you focus on what’s real.’’

Logistics: The coaching staff has been touring America recruiting the past couple weeks, with occasional developmental style practices. There will be 3-4 more of the allotted 15 practices before the team flies to California the day after Christmas.

The game is set for 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2. Utah, making its second straight Rose Boal appearance, is a two-point favorite.