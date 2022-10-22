Penn State University holds 57 intellectual property patents. A number of them - Iron Lion, Nittany Nation, Unrivaled, Linebacker U and Penn State White-Out - are phrases related to football.

The last of those, of course, was at center stage Saturday, and can be attributed to Guido D’Elia.

Appropriately enough, Saturday’s game was D’Elia’s first back at Penn State as a “Game Day Consultant,’’ a hiring first reported by Neil Rudel of the Altoona Mirror.

D’Elia is the marketing guru who took Penn State’s game-day experience to a higher and jazzier level when he arrived here as a consultant in 2004. He was Penn State’s Director of Branding and Communications from 2004 through the end of the Joe Paterno Era, leaving in 2012.

New Penn State AD Pat Kraft approached D’Elia, who now lives in Delaware and has worked for Alabama, Texas, Oklahoma and TCU, among other schools.

In his previous tenure, D’Elia made football games noisier, more theatrical and musical experiences in Happy Valley. He was portrayed as a consigliere to JoePa in the 2018 TV movie “Paterno,’’ and his most unlikely achievement may have been convincing Joe to invite the media to his home for informal get-togethers.

“The real change won’t be until next season,’’ D’Elia told Rudel. “We’re going to work now to get back to an unscripted game call. Weather, down and distance and game conditions, …it had evolved into a scripted call, and they need things refreshed.’’

Recruiting (as always): Even if Minnesota isn’t the sexiest opponent in White-Out annals, Saturday was a huge recruiting day for Penn State. Estimates of the number of recruits in town for the game reached as high as 100, so much so that James Franklin had to urge prospects to limit the “entourage,’’ they brought along.

“This is not a game to bring your buddies from high school,’’ he said last week. “It’s your parents and that’s it.

“It’s not a normal game day where we’re going to be able to spend a lot of time with them, not just because of all the things that are going on from a White Out perspective, but also just the numbers, just the raw numbers that there are of prospects, big-time prospects, that are going to be here. It takes a lot of organization.’’

Among the conformed visitors, according to 24/7 Sports: Hempfield defensive lineman Deyvid Palepale and Wyomissing five-star offensive lineman J’ven Williams.

Williams, a senior, has verbally committed to Penn State. Palepale, a junior, is uncommitted.

Palepale announced via Twitter this week that has now has offers from Maryland and Vanderbilt, in addition to Louisville, Pitt and Temple.

NIT-NOTES: Penn State’s 2012 team was honored at halftime. Those Nittany Lions, of coach Bill O’Brien, Matt McGloin, Michael Mauti, Allen Robinson, et al, were the first after the NCAA program-rocking NCAA sanctions stemming fron the Jerry Sandusky child sex-abuse scandal.

That team won eight of its last 10 games, ending in an overtime, 24-21 defeat of Wisconsin. ….

Among the celebrities in the ballpark Saturday: Trace McSorley, Miles Sanders and Eli (Chad Powers) Manning. …

Former Penn State linebacker Bani Gbadyu, 34, died early Saturday morning in Hershey Medical Center from complications related to pancreatic cancer, his family announced.

Gdadyu, a rotation player for the Lions from 2007-10, lived in Lebanon, and was an assistant coach of Lebanon High School’s football team. He had previously coached at Manheim Township.

He is survived by wife Molly and three children. Molly is a Lebanon native who was introduced to Gbadyu by former Penn State and NFL star Jared Odrick, a Lebanon High graduate.