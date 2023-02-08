STATE COLLEGE - With the signing of offensive linemen Chimdy Onoh last week, Penn State’s recruiting class is 2023 is complete.

It includes 23 players, 11 of whom enrolled early last month. Or 27, if you include the four additions from the transfer portal.

The class ranks 13th in the country, and second in the Big Ten to Ohio State, according to the 24/7 Sports composite rankings.

Onoh, from Dundalk, Md., is a 4-star recruit, but the lowest-ranked of the four offensive lineman in the class.

At long last, O-line has become a position of strength, and certainly of depth.

“It’s typically hard to find guys with that kind of length and athleticism,’’ Franklin said of Onoh.

“The other thing was, watching his tape, he’s got a nasty streak which a lot of times, on the offensive line, is hard to find.’’

Winter workouts began Tuesday, with Franklin looking for leadership.

“I thought our leadership last year was a good as any in my 12 years as a head coach,’’ Franklin said.

“(A year ago), you guys probably could have picked out who the leaders were going to be. It was pretty obvious. I wouldn’t say we have that right now. We need to have strong voices, aligned with the players and with the coaching staff.

“We’re not going to be one of those teams you hear, early in the season, coaches saying, well, we need to develop leaders. It’s too late at that point.’’

Ivey growing: Anthony Ivey, a redshirt freshman from Manheim Township High School, spent last season on the scout team and did not appear in a game.

He’ll send 2023 trying to move from near the bottom to near the top of a crowded wide receivers’ room.

“I’ve always been confident in my skills and abilities,’’ he said Tuesday, in his first meeting with the media as a college player. “It’s just developing work habits, and putting trust in myself and in the coaching staff.’’

Ivey did not enroll early last year. Tuesday’s winter workout session was his first ever.

“It’s really his first time being here,’’ quarterback Beau Pribula, a fellow scout-teamer last year and a buddy of Ivey’s since high school. “I feel like he had a really strong fall camp, and he did a great job on the scout team. I think he’s ready to turn the corner now.’’

There are 12 scholarship WRs on the roster. Eight of them have played in a college game.

“There are a lot of guys who started out on the scout team here - K. J. Hamler, Jahan Dotson, Joey Porter, Jr., who’s projected to be a first-round pick,’’ Ivey said.

“The coaches always stress that everybody’s journey is different.’’

The union thing: Last July, Jason Stahl, Executive Director of the College Football Players’ Association, was invited by quarterback Sean Clifford to speak to Penn State’s players about unionization without the knowledge or approval of coach James Franklin.

Franklin had declined to talk publicly about it until Tuesday. Here, condensed, is what he said:

“I think the biggest thing in anything is communication. Ultimately, the way that thing played out, there could’ve been a little bit better communication, but once we were able to (talk), Sean and others realized I want what's best for them. I want what's best for our program. I want what's best for college football and I want what's best for student-athletes. I truly do.

“We were able to have some really good conversations. And I think the other thing that became obvious was also that I wanted to make sure that they were protected, too. These things are challenging. They are difficult conversations to have but I think they are important.

“Every time you get through some type of adversity, whether it's a challenging physical thing like a winter work out, or whether it is a tough topic that you need to work through together, it brings you closer together.

“We were able to take a challenging topic and subject matter and work through it. I think in a lot of ways it probably helped us.”