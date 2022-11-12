STATE COLLEGE - Sure, you can argue with Sean Clifford’s career numbers.

You can, and many will, argue vociferously with them. It seems like his college career has spanned generations, for one thing, but has also occurred entirely within the spread-offense era.

Still, Clifford’s raw numbers are formidable, and got another bump Saturday when he became Penn State’s career leader in passing yards, with 10,023 to second-place Trace McSorley’s 9,899.

He’s played six more games than McSorley.

Clifford has now thrown for the most yards, most touchdowns (78) and highest completion percentage in Penn State history. He’s also thrown more passes, 1,292, about 60 more than runner-up Christian Hackenberg.

In case you were wondering, three Penn State QBs - Todd Blackledge, Zack Mils and Chuck Fusina - have thrown more interceptions than Clifford.

Clifford is now one of just seven QBs in Big Ten history to have thrown for 10,000 yards, joining Purdue’s Drew Brees (11,792) and Curtis Painter (11,163), Minnesota’s Adam Weber (10,917), Clayton Thorson (10,731) and Brett Basanez (10,589) of Northwestern and Iowa’s Chuck Long (10,461).

As always, don’t blame the messenger.

Franklin push-ups: Penn State’s coach was given an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty during Saturday’s game, which he said was a career first.

He responded by doing 15 push-ups, as penance, on the sideline, during the game, with his headset on.

“They thought I was yelling at the officials, when I was really yelling at players, but everyone is held accountable around here,’’ Franklin said. “I was embarrassed by it.’’

How did he do that? The most impressive single feat of Saturday’s game may have been Penn State punter Barney Amor uncorking a sky-high, immaculate 52-yard punt that was downed at the Maryland 2, while being blatantly roughed by two Maryland players.

Yes, they called the penalty.

B10 West update, or downdate: The members of the Sickos Committee, a semi-satirical college football Substack newsletter and social media presence, worked out a scenario after week seven (Oct. 25) in which every team in the Big Ten West could have finished 4-5, tied for first/last place, and Northwestern would somehow have emerged from the tiebreaker tangle with the division title.

That’s not actually going to happen, but after Purdue beat Illinois Saturday, reality is not much less nuts.

Purdue, Illinois, Minnesota and Iowa are tied for first place at 4-3. The schedule appears to favor the Boilermakers, who have Northwestern and Indiana left. Illinois goes to Michigan Saturday.

Minnesota and Iowa play each other at Minny Saturday. Wisconsin (4-3) is still alive, and gets Minnesota in Madison week 12.

Whoever wins it is going to be a two-touchdown underdog, at least, in the Big Ten championship game.

Hypothetical: Let’s say Franklin, after going 11-11 over the past two seasons, had been shown the door. Penn State hires a new coach, and has exactly the same 2022 season it has had, 8-2 with losses to two top-five teams.

Is the new guy in the national coach of the year discussion?

Talk among yourselves.