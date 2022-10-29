“It stinks,’’ said Pat Kraft, Penn State’s new athletic director, when he found out this summer that Penn State had opened its Big Ten schedule on the road six straight years, and 12 times in 13 years.

“I called the conference office and said this is unacceptable,’’ Kraft said during Big Ten media days at Indianapolis in July. “So we’re addressing that right away. ... I did deal with that. I called our friends in the conference, who I love dearly. But that’s not right.”

So the Big Ten announced its new, re-revised 2023 football schedule Wednesday, and Penn State’s conference opener is Sept. 16, … AT Illinois.

"It is incredibly frustrating and disappointing Penn State will be starting our Big Ten football slate next year on the road for the eighth-straight season and for the 13th time in the last 14 years," Kraft said Wednesday.

Each Big Ten team plays nine conference game, five at home one year, five on the road the next. How the nine are arranged, on a home-road basis, is a small thing, that arguably doesn’t matter much.

But the fact that it’s a small thing doesn’t make it easier to explain. Ask any football coach where he’d rather open conference play, at his own ballpark or the other guy’s.

James Franklin demurred during his Wednesday media scrum.

“I’d prefer to talk about it later,” he said. “Pat’s already addressed it.’’

Penn State opens next season at home with West Virginia Sept. 2 and Delaware Sept. 9 before traveling to Illinois.

It wasn’t his fault: Penn State WR Parker Washington had the best game of his career Saturday, with 11 receptions for 179 yards, both career highs. The sophomore from Sugar Land, Texas had a 58-yard touchdown pass and plays of 27 and 26 yards. Two of Washington’s three career games of 100-plus receiving yards have come against Ohio State. The 179 yards are the ninth-best single game total in school history.

From Ryan Day’s postgame presser: "That locker room was on fire afterwards,’’ said the Ohio State coach. “They really deserved it.

"It's huge. Nothing comes easy in this environment against Penn State, who does a great job. To respond the way we did and figure out what was wrong with us was great."

No, seriously: Sean Clifford had three touchdown passes Saturday to reach 78 his his career, breaking Trace McSorley’s school record. Clifford has now thrown and completed more passes and touchdown passes than anyone else in Penn State history.

Don’t blame the messenger.