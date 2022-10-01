STATE COLLEGE - Week five of the season forces roster decisions on college football coaches, since players can appear in four games without using a redshirt. Everyone who has played in five games has forgone redshirting for that year.

Four true freshmen - running backs Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen, linebacker Abdul Carter and wide receiver Omari Evans - have played in all five.

Singleton, Allen and Carter are among Penn State’s best and most important players, so it's a moot point for them. Franklin announced after the game that veteran RB Devyn Ford has left the team, putting even more focus on the freshman RBs.

Penn State simply doesn’t have enough linebackers to go without Carter.

Starting WR Keandre Lambert-Smith left early in Saturday’s game with an apparent lower-leg injury. If Lambert-Smith can’t go. Evans will likely have to, bearing in mind Penn State doesn’t play this Saturday.

The most important and blue-chippest of the freshmen, quarterback Drew Allar, did not play Saturday, after appearing in the first four games.

Franklin does have a backup QB, Christian Veilleux, who started and won a Big Ten game a year ago.

If Clifford stays healthy, Allar’s only role going forward, in 2022, would apparently be mop-up work.

The likelihood of Allar being redshirted is probably so small as to not be worth talking about.

Should it be?

On the concessions beat: Beer was purchased and consumed in Beaver Stadium by the general public (as opposed to luxury-box occupants) in Beaver Stadium for the first time Saturday.

The Republic remains solvent, or as solvent as it was before.

Sales figures were not immediately available, but Saturday seemed like a day, and a game, that went down better with a cold one.

One could procure a 16-oz. can of Miller Lite, Yuengling Lager or Coors Lite for $10, and of Blue Moon or Michelob Ultra for $12.

The brands may vary from game to game.

To buy beer, patrons must show ID to get a wristband which will be scanned upon purchase. Patrons can purchase a maximum of two cans at one time (i.e. no sending one of your crew to grab brews for the whole gang).

All beer locations will be cashless. Alcohol sales will conclude at the end of the third quarter, and alcohol is not permitted to leave the stadium because the Beav is not New Orleans.

Recruiting never sleeps: James Franklin did one of his helicopter sweeps over Pennsylvania Friday. The tour started in Berks County, at Exeter High, where 2023 tight end recruit Joey Schlaffer plays and Manheim Township grad Tom Legath is the athletic director.

Franklin alit at Malvern Prep next to check in with 2024 4-star offensive line recruit Peter Jones, who’s committed to Notre Dame. Friday night, Franklin took in a game at the extreme opposite corner of the state, Erie McDowell, to get a look at 2024 4-star offensive line recruit Cooper Cousins, a Penn State verbal.

Tweet of the day: Comes from Penn State FB Thoughts - “Really glad we’ve stopped the football game 3 times to watch Aaron Judge get walked twice and strikeout. That will I’m sure make the kids more interested in baseball.”