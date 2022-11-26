STATE COLLEGE - It was Senior Day at Penn State, and 22 players were recognized in ceremonies before the game:

P Barney Amor, S Ji’Ayir Brown, QB Sean Clifford, S Sebastian Costantini, OL Bryce Effner, DT Dvon Ellies, DT Alex Furmanek, LB Charlie Katshir, TE Grayson Kline, DT PJ Mustipher, K Jake Pinegar, CB Joey Porter, Jr., LB Cody Romano, C Juice Scruggs, LS Chris Stoll, S Jaden Seider, LB Jonathan Sutherland, DE Nick Tarburton, WR Mitchell Tinsley, CB Marquis Wilson, LS Michael Wright and OL Blake Zalar.

Kline, a Warwick graduate, is a former quarterback who’s been in the program for five seasons, and has graduated with a degree in criminology.

Clifford, Sutherland and Stoll participated in Senior Day for the second time, which says something about the current realities of college football.

Scruggs, an indispensable piece this year, could come back for a sixth year, and didn’t rule it our after the game.

“I’m not even thinking about that right now,’’ he said. “I’ll talk to me family and discuss it over the next few weeks.’’

Of the key Penn State players who did not participate in Senior Day, the following six will be eligible for the next NFL draft: TE Brenton Strange, OT Olu Fashanu, LB Curtis Jacobs, DE Adisa Isaac, WR Parker Washington and OT Caedan Wallace.

Those six (and for all we know, others) have decisions to make in the coming months. If Porter, Jr., and Fashanu turn pro, they are expected to be early-round picks.

The fine print: In the context of a $75 million contract, an extra $100,000 here and there isn’t a big deal.

That’s about what James Franklin figures to collect on performance incentives written into his 10-year deal, finalized a year ago.

Included in the deal is an annual $500,000 “retention bonus,’’ payable Dec. 31, but that’s more correctly seen as part of his basic compensation than a bonus. He gets it simply for remaining on the job.

A New Year’s Six Bowl (which this year could only be the Rose, Cotton or Orange) bid would net Franklin $300,000, but he’ll get $200,000 for any bowl bid. He may get some votes for Big Ten Coach of the Year, for which his contract pays an extra $100,000, but that award seems likely to go to Illinois’ Bret Bielema, or perhaps Jim Harbaugh of Michigan.

Beyond that, Franklin will have to scrape by on $7.5 million in 2022.

Nit-notes: On Thanksgiving weekend (many students out of town), against a struggling opponent, in deer hunting season, tickets to the game were going for as little $5 on TicketMaster and StubHub Saturday.

The crowd was announced at 105,154, but it was nowhere near that. The fans did bring the noise when Michigan State threatened to make a game of it in the second half. …

New York Giants’ head coach Brian Daboll attended his second straight Penn State game Saturday. His son is on James Franklin’s staff as a coaching assistant. …

Saturday’s most noteworthy recruiting visit was from Rodney Gallagher, a 4-star athlete from Laurel Highlands High in Uniontown.

Gallagher, who is also a Division One basketball recruit, committed to West Virginia for football in May. The Mountaineers just finished a 5-7 season and fired athletic director Shane Lyons last week.

The trail has gotten cold for Gallagher since his commitment, but he has had offers from Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame and Oregon, along with Penn State. …