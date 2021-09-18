STATE COLLEGE - James Franklin was interviewed on ESPN’s “College GameDay,’’ Saturday morning. Franklin’s daughter presented the GameDay crew with a cake she had baked herself, to give you a sense of the tone.

No, speculation about the USC job did not come up.

The crew later did a segment on the USC situation that included a collection of video clips of presumed candidates for the job - Cincinnati’s Luke Fickell, Kansas City Chiefs’ OC Eric Bieniemy, Jacksonville Jaguars HC Urban Meyer, and James Franklin - fielding questions about it.

On the panel, Desmond Howard pointed out that of those, only Meyer actually denied interest, so, “the others are all in play, as far as I’m concerned.’’

David Pollack said Iowa State’s Matt Campbell should be first on the USC’s list. Kirk Herbstreit threw two names out - Notre Dame’s Brian Kelly and Carolina Panthers’ HC Matt Rhule.

Meanwhile, several outlets have said Franklin and Bieniemy have expressed interest in USC.

Scott Wolf, who has covered USC for two decades and is now the publisher of USC Sports Illustrated, tweeted Thursday that, “I hear that #USC’s top choice for job is Oregon coach Mario Cristobal.’’

More on “College GameDay,’’: The show was broadcast from the Old Main lawn on the Penn State campus. Penn State is the only school that has hosted the show each of the previous five years.

Interestingly, ESPN requires its entire crew and staff to be vaccinated for COVID-19, and required proof of vaccination of media covering the broadcast.

The “guest picker,’’ for the show’s final prediction segment was Saquon Barkley, who (this just in) did not pick Auburn.

Recruitingpalooza: Prime-time Penn State games against high-level opponents are always major recruiting events, but this weekend looks big even by that standard.

“This White-out game, year in and year out, goes a long way toward shaping our future,’’ Franklin said Tuesday.

“You think about how many great players have come to Penn State, that talk about the White-out game having a big, significant impact in their recruiting process and in their decision.

“Getting as many top players nationally here as possible, as well as well as getting all of the regional players here on campus, we think is really important.’’

Franklin said over 300 recruiting-related guests - meaning recruits, their families, friends, and coaches - were expected to attend Saturday’s game.

“You hate to turn people away,’’ Franklin said, “But this is a game where we have to turn recruits away. We have to turn high school coaches, away, just because the demand, way, far exceeds the supply.’’

Friday night, Franklin spent time on the sidelines at two high school games: La Salle College’s 44-0 defeat of Haverford in suburban Philadephia, and Governor Mifflin’s 49-13 defeat of Harrisburg in Shillington.

Mifflin features Penn State 2022 recruit Nick Singleton, one of the country’s top-ranked RBs.

Singleton was expected to be in Beaver Stadium Saturday night, as was Manheim Township WR Anthony Ivey and Central York QB Beau Pribula, also members of Franklin’s 2022 class, which is still ranked first in the country by 24/7 Sports.

Ivey’s Blue Streak teammates LB Tyrese Washington and kicker Matt O’Gorman were also there.

Stone Saunders, the freshman QB at Bishop McDevitt from Mount Joy, will visit Penn State for a game this season, according to his father, Steve Saunders. Not this week, though. Saunders was at Michigan, which offered him a scholarship before his high school career even started, for the Wolverines’ game with Northern Illinois.

Not to be outdone (if that’s the right phrase), Franklin has offered QB Julian Lewis of Carrollton, Georgia. Lewis is part of the high school class of 2026. He’s in eighth grade.