AUBURN, Ala. - Visiting teams have long considered State College, Pa. a remote, tough place to get to.

It has a rival, at least at the moment, in Auburn, Ala.

James Franklin hinted at some logistical issues with the Auburn trip during his press conference Tuesday, but the worst-case scenario did not materialize.

“Flights are challenging. Hotels are challenging,” Franklin said. “There are some things that we’re going to talk to the team about (this week) just to be prepared for, but we've got a plan for it. It is a little bit different than the way we normally operate.”

Flying into Atlanta would have meant a two-hour bus ride on game day. Flying into a small airport in Columbus, Ga. was probably unworkable, and even so would have meant a bus ride of about 80 minutes.

The team has been booked into a hotel in Montgomery, but the regional airport there is partly closed for renovations, considered long overdue around here. The Montgomery-to-Auburn bus ride was a manageable 55 minutes or so with a police escort part of the way.

After some wrangling among the athletic departments of both schools, Penn State was able to fly a charter into Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery.

Any breaks in routine drive Franklin nuts, but this would fall into the category of first-world problems. No big deal.

“I guess federal government work doesn’t stop for football season, contrary to what the world thinks,” Jeremy Roberts, Auburn associate athletic director for operations, told The Athletic.

“Everybody thinks college football is king, but in Montgomery, Alabama, getting the airport fixed for F-16s and F-35s is more important, right?”

Nit-Notes: Even 850 miles from State College, there’s a Penn State recruiting-visit story.

DaKaari Nelson, a four-star defensive back from Selma, Ala., attended the game as an unofficial visit to Auburn, even though he’s verbally committed to Penn State.

Cause for concern in Nittany Nation?

“I’m committed to Penn State,’’ Nelson said. “It’s a lifetime decision, though, so you want to have that extra confirmation.’’

Auburn’s been recruiting me for forever. Once I committed to Penn State, they kept going, and only a few schools did that.” …

Penn State TE Theo Johnson made his first appearance of the year for Penn State after missing the first two games with an injury. The other two rotation players who’ve been out, DLs Smith Vilbert and Coziah Izzard, did not make the trip. …

Incredibly, Penn State Saturday was the first Big Ten team ever to play in Jordan-Hare Stadium, which opened in 1939. …

Auburn legend Charles Barkley attended the game sporting a blue No. 7 jersey. That’s the number worn by Tiger quarterback Pat Sullivan, the 1971 Heisman Trophy winner. …

Tweet of the day comes from Auburn fan “Nerosteptoe,’’ commenting on and confirming the many reports of a giant Penn State presence here this weekend: “Just walked through town and they’re everywhere. But if I live in the Northeast and got a chance to visit heaven, I’d probably spend some time looking around, too.’’