By Mike Gross

mgross@lnpnews.com

STATE COLLEGE - Is Penn State becoming Wide Receiver U?

Senior WR Jahan Dotson is the Nittany Lions’ best player and has been for a while now. Sophomore Parker Washington isn’t far behind and his classmate, KeAndre Lambert-Smith, appears to be coming on fast.

Dotson, in particular, will be gone next year and, if he stays healthy, a first-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

Washington and Lambert-Smith, true sophomores, will be back.

Reinforcements are coming.

Anthony Ivey, the Manheim Township wide receiver committed to Penn State, is joining a big, and ever-growing, recruiting class and, within the class, group of wide receivers.

24/7 Sports and other outlets reported Saturday that Omari Evans, a wideout from Kileen, Texas, has committed to James Franklin. He is the 26th member of Penn State’s Class of 2022.

At least six of the 26 have played wide receiver in high school: Evans, Ivey, four-star recruits Kaden Saunders, Mekhi Flowers (from Central Dauphin East), Cristian Driver and Tyler Johnson.

Evans is considered a three-star prospect. Penn State is the biggest name among his offers, which included Arkansas, Baylor, Cincinnati, and Oklahoma State.

That may be because Evans played mostly quarterback and cornerback in high school. He showed elite athleticism in a workout for Penn State coaches over the summer, including consistent 40-yard dashes in the 4.3 range.

Driver, son of former Green Bay Packers’ star WR Donald Driver, was recruited primarily as a safety. Flowers comes with the “athlete,’’ tag.

Penn State now appears to have scholarships committed to 89 or 90 players in 2022, You’re only allowed 85, but now more than ever there’s wiggle room.

Nit-notes: Franklin made it official Wednesday - defensive tackle Hakeen Beamon, who has not been in uniform for Penn State’s first four games, will be “unavailable,’’ for the rest of the year.

The reason is unclear.

Beamon has been working with the scout team in practice, and was recognized as “D-Squad player of the week,’’ by the program’s own Twitter feed the week of the Auburn game.

“Hakeem loves football,’’ Franklin said during his post-practice media scrum Wednesday. “So, in practice, he’s always good because he loves to play football. But he will be unavailable this week, and he will be unavailable for the season.”

Beamon played some in 2019 and 2020, so he figured to be at least a rotation player going into this year, at a position where Penn State does not have a lot of depth. …

Still more recruiting: Stone Saunders, the freshman QB at Bishop McDevitt High who lives in the Mount Joy area, attended Saturday’s game and was among the recruits to meet with Franklin at midfield before the game.

Saunders had an offer from Michigan before he started high school last month. …

Among the big-name visitors Saturday - Ta’Mere Robinson, a junior LB from Pittsburgh Brashear with offers from Penn State, Ohio State, Notre Dame and Michigan.