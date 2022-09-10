STATE COLLEGE - Saturday’s game centered a sizable recruiting weekend for Penn State, but this week’s big local news on that front came six days ago, when Hempfield defensive lineman Deyvid Palepale got a scholarship offer from James Franklin.

Palepale is a 6-3, 288 junior defensive lineman. He got an FBS offer from Louisville in April and from Temple in June.

Sounds like he’s pretty high on the Nittany Lions, though.

"[Penn State assistant coach Alan Zemaitis] was telling me after evaluating me in different aspects and talking to the right people, I was an ideal prospect," Palepale told 24/7 Sports Monday.

"This means the world. The offer is an example of the term 'hard work pays off.' Historical football program, great education and the environment is wicked."

The recruiting media, and thus the star-ranking system, hasn’t caught up to Palepale, but he apparently impressed Penn State coaches at a camp in July.

Palepale said by text Saturday morning that he would not be there for the Ohio game, but was planning a visit for the White-Out game vs. Minnesota Oct. 22.

The other Lancaster-Lebanon League player with a Penn State offer (and verbal commitment), Exeter senior tight end Joey Schaffler, was at Saturday’s game. So was a foundational member of the 2023 recruiting class, Alex Birchmeier, a five-star offensive lineman from Ashburn, Va.

Two major 2024 targets from Maryland were in town: Four-star QB Michael Van Buren, from Baltimore, and four-star DE Dominic Nichols, from Ijamsville.

They were among at least 35 recruits who scheduled visits, according to 24/7 Sports.

News foodies can use: The Beaver Stadium concession options have been upgraded (a matter of opinion, one supposes), with an assist from Lancaster County-based New Holland Agriculture, which is a major sponsor of Penn State athletics.

A BBQ concession stand, sponsored by New Holland Ag and run by a local farmer who uses the company’s equipment, features a pulled pork sandwich, pork in-a-dish, loaded pork nachos, loose sausage sub, sausage in-a-dish and loaded sausage nachos.

Other new dining options: a Buffalo chicken sandwich served with blue cheese or ranch dressing; loaded fries featuring white cheddar cheese, brisket and a barbecue sauce drizzle; Bavarian soft pretzels; Chili Cheese Dogs, a Philly Cheesesteak Dog and the Pig Skin (get it?), a dog served with BBQ pork.

Nit-notes: TE Theo Johnson and DLs Coziah Izzard or Smith Vilbert, rotation players who missed the Purdue game, did not dress Saturday. A R-freshman TE who hasn’t played much, Khalil Dinkins, caught a 28-yard TD pass. On the D-line, true freshman Dani Dennis-Sutton and R-freshman Jordan van den Berg got a lot of work. …

Penn State’s second-quarter safety was its first since the Pitt game in 2019. …

Nick Singleton’s 179-yard game was Penn State’s first 100-yard rushing outing since November of 2020.

As The Athletic’s Audrey Snyder pointed out on Twitter:

“The last time Penn State had a RB rush for 100 yds in a game gas was $2.11/gallon.” …

As Penn State charged out of the tunnel to take the field pre-game, ven den Berg was carrying a sledgehammer, for some reason. …

Penn State’s two games combined have taken a ridiculous seven hours and 34 minutes.