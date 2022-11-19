PISCATAWAY, N.J. - Manheim Central High School graduate Evan Simon got in the game at quarterback for Rutgers late in Penn State’s 55-10 defeat of the Scarlet Knights Saturday.

Simon, a redshirt sophomore, completed five of five passes for 13 yards, all in the fourth quarter, after Rutgers pulled starter Gavin Wimsett.

Rutgers does not make players available for interviews if they are not expected to appear in games.

Simon, who led Central to the state 5A championship game in 2019, has appeared in eight games this season, including two starts.

Wimsatt is a redshirt freshman who was a blue-chip recruit in the class of 2021. Another QB who has played and started this year, senior Noah Vedral, did not play Saturday.

Simon has completed 76 of 128 passes for 753 yards on the season, with four touchdowns and six interceptions. He started vs. Iowa and Temple in September, and completed 10 of 12 throws for 151 yards and two TDs in a week-two, 66-7 blowout of Wagner.

Recruiting update: This was a significant recruiting weekend for Rutgers, with about two dozen prospects making official or unofficial visits for the game.

At least two, both New Jersey natives, are also legitimate Penn State targets who could be forgiven if they were more impressed with the visiting team: Lotzeir Brooks, a 2025 WR from Newville who has an offer from Georgia, among others, and Vaboure Toure, a 4-star 2024 S from Irvington whose brother, Famah, is a 2023 WR and a Rutgers commit.

Surprisingly, Penn State has just six players from New Jersey, a state they’ve often dominated in recruiting. Rutgers has six from the Philadelphia area alone (five from the Philly Catholic League), and 12 from Pennsylvania.

Roster bookkeeping: Offensive tackle Drew Shelton became the 10th Penn State freshman to appear in a fifth game, thereby burning his 2022 redshirt, on Saturday. The others (by our unofficial reckoning): RBs Kaytron Allen and Nick Singleton, LB Abdul Carter, DE Dani Dennis-Sutton, DT Zane Durant. WR Omari Evans, OL Vega Ioane, S Cam Miller and LB Keon Wylie.

Last season, Penn State burned two true-freshman redshirts in 13 games.

Nit-Notes: Penn State running backs Kaytron Allen and Nick Singleton are now the first pair of freshman with 700 rushing yards each in Big Ten history. With two games left, Singleton has 884 yards and Allen 758. …

Rutgers punter Adam Korsak set new NCAA records Saturday for career punting yardage (14,876) and number of punts (339).

Of course, the Rutgers offense over the course of Korsak’s career has something to do with both marks, but he is a brilliant Australian-rules-style (he is Australian) punter James Franklin last week called, “one of the more impressive players that we've played this year regardless of position.’’ …

NFL scouts and front-office people are frequent visitors to Rutgers games because of its location. New York Giants’ GM Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll were at Saturday’s game, along with New York Jets GM Joe Douglas, Buffalo Bills assistant GM Brian Gaine and area scouts from the Chicago Bears and San Francisco 49ers.

.