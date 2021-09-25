STATE COLLEGE - A startup in a newly created American industry set up shop across the street from Beaver Stadium after Saturday’s Penn State-Villanova football game.

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford and wide receiver Jahan Dotson appeared at a tailgate event at Medlar Field, the baseball stadium on campus, to meet fans, sign autographs and pose for photos.

All thanks to the NCAA’s, and Pennsylvania’s, new legislation allowing college athletes to market their name, image, and likeness.

"Experience this first-of-its-kind event in the new era of college football," said a promotional web page for the event on Eventbrite, which promised, “a chance to ask them about the season so far, their outlook for upcoming games, and anything else you'd like to know!”

There was also food, a cash bar and college games on big-screen TVs. The cost was $40 for adults, $20 for kids, including an autograph and picture with both players.

Penn State has created a program called STATEment to help athletes find deals and become entrepreneurs. The Chamber of Business & Industry of Centre County and the Happy Valley Adventure Bureau have launched Happy Valley Talent, a venture to help pair athletes with local businesses.

Clifford, in particular, has embraced the new NIL landscape. He has a team, led by 2021 Penn State graduate Trevor Robinson, to create and explore opportunities. He appeared at an event at a Mechanicsburg restaurant in July, at which autographed footballs, helmets and jerseys were available, in addition to the standard signed photo.

Clifford has endorsement deals with several State College businesses, created built a fitness application for mobile devices with brother Liam, is starting a clothing line and does personal appearances via the digital platform Cameo.

Clifford is donating some appearance money to Big Brothers, Big Sisters.

Nit-notes: Penn State picked up at least one verbal commitment this weekend, according to 24/7 Sports and other outlets: Mathias Barnwell, a 6-6, 255 high school junior TE from Fredericksburg, Va.

Barnwell had been committed to Penn State from June of 2020 until January, then de-committed, and quickly picked up offers from Notre Dame, Ohio State and Oregon.

Barnwell announced he was back on board while visiting campus Saturday.

Nova notes: Saturday’s game had one of those scary, somber stoppages in the third quarter when Villanova tight end Tyler Will hit the ground after a collision and laid motionless for a long while. Tyler was eventually carted off the field and taken to a local hospital.

The news after he was treated was good: Will had a concussion, but he was alert and had full movement. ...

Nathan Fondacaro, Villanova’s usual punter, was unavailable this week, so backup quarterback Connor Watkins handled the punting. Fondacaro is a senior who started as a true freshman. Nova’s kicker, Cole Bunce, is a fifth-year senior.

We bring this up because Daniel Mueller, the all-state kicker/punter at Lancaster Catholic, will attend Villanova next year. Mueller will split a scholarship with another kicker.