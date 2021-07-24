Penn State football was encamped at Big Ten football media days in Indianapolis last week while bigger news than anything that happened there broke in Owings Mills, Md.

Dani Dennis-Sutton, a defensive end from the McDonough School in Owings Mills, announced Thursday he was verbally committing to Penn State.

Dennis-Sutton, 6-5, 250, is considered a five-star prospect by Rivals.com, and the No. 50 player in the high school class of 2022 according to 24/7 Sports. Rivals loves the kid; it has him ranked 11th among all players in the country, first among DEs, and like everyone else, first in Maryland.

Dennis-Sutton is the highest-ranked prospect in Penn State’s 2022 class, which was ranked second in the country before he committed.

Alabama and Georgia came hard for Dennis-Sutton, who said they were the runners-up. Florida, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Texas A&M and USC, among others, offered.

Owings Mills is a Baltimore suburb. Penn State defensive tackle P. J. Mustipher, linebacker Curtis Jacobs and offensive lineman Will Knutson are McDonough graduates.

Penn State isn’t going to catch Ohio State for the nation’s best 2022 class; the Buckeyes have three consensus five-stars among 17 commits. Penn State may not even stay ahead, in the rankings, of Alabama or Oklahoma, who have made big moves of late.

But this looks like the best class of the James Franklin era, in quality and quantity, and it comes at a critical time.

White in or out?: Penn State 2021 commit Lonnie White was the No. 64 pick in the MLB draft, by the Pittsburgh Pirates.

White has until Aug. 1 to decide to sign with the Pirates, likely for a low-seven-figure payday, or pursue a football/baseball career at Penn State, probably as a wide receiver.

"A few days ago, I thought it was a done deal," Franklin said at media days. "I knew what he was doing. I just got a text message (from White’s mother) that it's changed in another direction. I'm not sure; I think it depends on the date.

"I didn't tell you what the direction was two days ago and I won't tell you what the direction is today, so don't try to assume anything."

Expansion stunner: When it was revealed last week that Oklahoma and Texas plan to leave the Big 12 Conference for the SEC, perhaps in a matter of a couple weeks, it apparently came as a shock to almost everyone else in college football.

Certainly the Big Ten didn’t see it coming, according to officials who were at media days.

“I've said this to everybody: we have not broached it one time in any meeting and Lord knows how many meetings we've had in the past year,” said Barry Alvarez, the former Wisconsin coach and AD who is stepping into a football advisor’s role for the Big Ten.

“That has not even been broached. So, I really don't have anything to say about it, although you've got to have your ear to the ground and your antenna up and see what's going on around the country, so you're not caught by surprise.”

Franklin at Indy: On opening the season at Wisconsin: “We have a countdown clock going on in our facility like we do every year, but I must admit, having Wisconsin's logo up there, I think has really kind of raised the standard for our guys. They understand we better be ready to go.’’

On managing the new name, image and likeness rules: “I don't really look at it as something to use in recruiting. … To me it's very simple. We're providing an opportunity for our student athletes to get an opportunity that every other student on the college campus has been able to take advantage of forever.’’

On bouncing back from a 4-5 season: “We better learn from this and we better grow from the experience, both personally and professionally. At the end of the season we were able to get back to doing things in the way that we are more accustomed to doing.

“I think we'll be better for it. It was painful on all of us and I get that, but I'm excited about where we're headed and what we're going to do this year.'