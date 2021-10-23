STATE COLLEGE - Saturday could not have been a great day for Penn State recruiting, but James Franklin did get one verbal commitment, from Joey Schlaffer, a junior (class of 2023) tight end from Exeter High in Berks County.

Schlaffer is 6-6, 205 and has offers from Arizona State, Boston College and Cincinnati. …

The overall group of recruiting visitors was relatively small. On the other hand, Pitt had its biggest recruiting day in years when it hosted Clemson Saturday. 24/7 Sports reported that three in-state players being recruited by both Pitt and Penn State were at Heinz Field Saturday: Rodney Gallagher, a junior athlete from Laurel Highlands High; Quinton Martin, a sophomore athlete from Belle Vernon, and Tyseer Denmark, a sophomore wide receiver from Philadelphia Roman Catholic.

A handful of commitments from Penn State’s highly-regarded class of 2022 attended Penn State’s game Saturday, including Governor Mifflin RB Nick Singleton, whom 24/7 now ranks as the No. 1 player at his position in the country.

From the class of 2023, Penn State commit Alex Birchmeier, considered the best interior (guard or center) prospect in the class of 2023, attended Saturday’s game along with a buddy, Joshua Miller, who is, like Birchmeier, an elite OL recruit from Virginia.

Miller is believed to be leaning toward Clemson, but he did attend camp at Penn State this summer. …

Homecoming fashion: Penn State wore their Generations of Greatness uniforms Saturday for the fourth time in five years. The unis are not throwbacks to a specific year or era, but feature an amalgam of details from past uniforms, including numbers on the helmets, block uniform numbers, a white stripe on the sleeves, a blue stripe on the pants, a gray facemask and white cleats.

The back inside collar of the jersey reads "Penn State 1959," in recognition of the first Liberty Bowl game, played in Philadelphia, in which Penn State defeated Alabama, 7-0.

Penn State last wore them against Iowa last year. That didn’t go great on the field, either.

The Beaver Stadium end zones were also dressed up in retro style for the occasion, with argyle patterns flanking a white football shape with PSU in blue.

Penn State is now 72-24-5 record in 101 Homecoming games, beginning with a 14-7 victory over Dartmouth on Oct. 9, 1920.

Tweet of the day: @CSquared2005 tweeted to ABC play-by-play man Bob Wischusen, “usually you are pretty unbiased in your broadcasting but man it was pretty obvious that you were rooting for Indiana today....’’

Wischusen responded, “I just called Penn St. v. Illinois… Twitter is the best.’’