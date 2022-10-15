ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Penn State came into Saturday’s game with Michigan remarkably healthy.

The only known injury to a rotation player was to starting WR Keandre Lambert-Smith, who left the Northwestern game two weeks ago with a lower-body issue.

Lambert-Smith played Saturday - after James Franklin said during the week he was “hopeful,’’ that would be the case - although he did not have a reception.

Unsurprisingly, after such a physical beatdown, the Nittany Lions are at least a little less healthy than they were going in.

Franklin said after the game that Sean Clifford was hurt during the game. He said that in response to a question about why he pulled Clifford, in lieu of freshman Drew Allar.

Unsurprisingly, Franklin offered no details on the injury, and Clifford was not made available to the media afterward.

Allar entered with 11 minutes left and Michigan leading 31-17.

More importantly, at least in terms of Saturday’s outcome, starting guard Landon Tengwall did not play due to an injury, Franklin said, sustained in pre-game warmups.

Tengwall is one of Penn State’s best offensive linemen. Hunter Hourzad, the Cornell transfer who has also missed some time with an injury this season, started and played most of the way in Tengwall’s spot.

And the O-line, you may have noticed, did not fare well.

Recruiting update: So you’re thinking that because Penn State was on the road, the James Franklin helicopter was in the garage? Please.

James landed in Southfield, Mich. Friday night to take West Bloomfield’s 42-28 defeat of Southfield Arts and Tech. West Bloomfield has a junior four-star DL/TE, Brandon Davis-Swain, who is committed to Notre Dame.

Franklin did not show up for Friday’s Detroit city championship game, in which Cass Tech beat Martin Luther King in a battle of superpowers, 28-14.

Both those schools are very familiar to Franklin. Penn State has had surprising success recruiting Michigan, and in particular the Detroit area, of late.

Cornerback Kalen King and linebacker Kobe King, who are twin brothers and rotation players for Penn State, are Cass Tech alums. Sophomore safety Jaylen Reed played for Martin Luther King.

Safety Jamari Buddin, like the King brothers a redshirt freshman, is from nearby Ypsilanti.

“It's almost like a homecoming game, because I get to go back to who I'm familiar with,’’ Kalen King said during a media conference Wednesday.

“I can see a lot of familiar faces, and I can just get a chance to play against a lot of people that I'm already familiar with from back home. I plan on having a lot of people at this game.”

Nit-notes: Early in Michigan’s game with Indiana last week, Mike Hart, the Wolverines’ running backs coach, suddenly collapsed and fell forward on the sideline.

Hart had suffered a seizure. He was taken to a hospital, where was was stablized, and was back to coaching on the sidelines Saturday.

Michigan honored its 1997 national championship team, which included Heisman Trophy-winning Charles Woodson. Woodson was there Saturday. So was Olympic swimming legend Michael Phelps, who attended UM for a time so he could train under than-coach Bob Bowman. …

Fox announced Saturday that, as long rumored but not quite believed by some, the Penn State-Ohio State game Oct. 29 at Beaver Stadium will be a noon kickoff. On Fox, of course.