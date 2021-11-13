STATE COLLEGE - As you may have heard, Penn State’s recruiting class of 2022 includes the top-ranked quarterback and running back in the country.

Both players put on spectacular shows for their high schools in postseason games Friday.

The RB, Nick Singleton of Governor Mifflin, racked up 326 yards in just 15 carries (that’s 21.7 yards per try) and seven touchdowns in the Mustangs’ 63-35 defeat of Warwick in the District Three Class 6A semifinals.

In the Ohio Division I Region I playoffs, the QB, Drew Allar, completed 30 of 54 passes for 386 yards and three touchdowns. His team, Medina, beat longtime Ohio power St. Ignatius 27-14.

It was Medina’s 13th straight win. Allar, who’s 6-5, 215, now has 47 touchdowns passes against four interceptions, and nine rushing touchdowns this season.

The ‘22 class ranks fourth in the country and first in the Big Ten and includes 25 signees. That’s a lot, and it seems to put Penn State at or very close to the 85-scholarship roster limit for next year.

Yet James Franklin is still pushing for 2022 recruits. 24/7 Sports reported Saturday that Octavian Smith, an athlete from Burtonsville, Md., is showing up on Penn State’s radar after decommitting from Northwestern in September.

Smith is playing quarterback now, but he’s seen as a receiver or defensive back in college. He plays basketball and tried track last spring for the first time, running a sub-11.0 second 100 meters and sub-22.0 second 200.

Smith was supposed to visit Penn State Saturday, but the noon kick proved problematic. He’ll visit Virginia for its game with Notre Dame today, and come to Happy Valley next week for the Rutgers game.

Nit-notes: Jordan Stout’s first-quarter completion was the first by a Penn State punter since the immortal Chris Clauss completed a 6-yard pass vs. Maryland (played in Baltimore) on Nov. 7, 1987. ...

In the run-up to this season, Franklin called DB Kalen King, “the most advanced freshman,’’ he’s coached in his time at Penn State. King is finally starting to emerge on the field, even given the crowded depth chart at cornerback. He was on the field a lot with the game on the line Saturday, often at the opposite corner from Joey Porter, Jr., and was credited with three tackles and a pass breakup. ...

Penn State picked up a preferred walk-on commitment from Shenango (Pa.) long snapper Will Patton over the weekend. …

Penn State's Jahan Dotson had nine catches Saturday and has 80 this season. Only Allen Robinson (97 in 2013) and DaeSean Hamilton (82 in 2014) have had more in a single season in school history.

Saturday’s honorary captain was Paul Posluszny, a two-time All-American linebacker who won the Bednarik and Butkus Awards and played for the Buffalo Bills and Jacksonville Jaguars from 2007-17. ...

Bowl reps in Beaver Stadium today: Outback (Tampa), Peach (Atlanta), Citrus (Orlando). NFL teams represented included the Jacksonville Jaguars, Washington Football Team, New York Giants, Buffalo Bills, Atlanta Falcons and Chicago Bears. ...