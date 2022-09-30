When: 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

Where: Beaver Stadium (106,572).

TV: ESPN (Bob Wischusen play-by-play, Dan Orlovsky color, Kris Budden sideline).

2022 records: Penn State 4-0, 1-0 Big Ten, Northwestern 1-3, 1-0 Big Ten.

2021 records: Penn State 7-6, Northwestern 3-9.

Last week: Penn State beat Central Michigan 33-14. Northwestern lost to Miami (Ohio) 17-14.

Series and last meeting: Penn State leads 14-5 and won the last meeting, 31-7, Oct. 7, 2017 at Northwestern.

Coach: Pat Fitzgerald, 16th season (110-93).

Northwestern’s best player: OT Pete Skoronski, the top-ranked player at his position in the 2023 NFL draft.

Injury update: Northwestern starting safety Coco Azema left last week’s game with an undisclosed injury and is questionable.

For Penn State, RB Keyvone Lee and OG Hunter Nourzad missed last week’s game, Lee with an apparent right leg injury. He is questionable. Nourzad’s injury in unknown, although coach James Franklin said he probably could have played last week if necessary, and is in better shape now.

Las Vegas says: Penn State is a 24.5-point favorite.

Outlook/notes: Two competing elements here, one obvious to everyone. Northwestern is by all appearances not good. Its only win is over dysfunction poster-child Nebraska week one in Ireland. Its losses are to Duke, Southern Illinois and Miami (Ohio). It is substantially the same group that went 3-9 last year and ended the season on a six-game losing streak, the last three by a combined 114-35 to Wisconsin, Purdue and Illinois.

The other, less obvious element: This matchup, at this spot on the schedule, against this coach, has gargantuan trap-game potential for Penn State.

The Nittany Lions have been better than expected, relying on some very talented, very precocious but very, very young players. They showed some signs of feeling too good about themselves in last week’s laborious, but still comfortable, defeat of Central Michigan.

Penn State has next week off before a trip to Michigan that begins a season-defining stretch (at Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio State).

Northwestern under Fitzgerald has a history of wild swings from season-to-season and, more relevant here, within seasons.

In 2017 the Wildcats started 2-3 and finished on an eight-game winning streak. In ’18 they edged mediocre Purdue week one, then lost to Duke and Akron (note the extreme similarity to this season). Then they won seven of nine, the losses in very competitive games to No. 15 Michigan and No. 3 Notre Dame, and earned the Big Ten West title.

One more thing: Penn State’s kicking game has been a mess. In close games, that’s a problem.

Too often in my prediction “career,’’ I’ve identified these kind of signals, but made the mistake of not quite trusting them. Let’s try going the other way.

Prediction: Northwestern 23, Penn State 21.