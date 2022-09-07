Penn State used its indoor facility at Holuba Hall for practice Wednesday as heavy rains hit State College.

Freshman quarterback Drew Allar appeared to remain the No. 2 quarterback according to observers, at least during the portion of the workout that was open to the media.

Sixth-year QB Sean Clifford started and finished the Nittany Lions’ 35-31 defeat of Purdue last week. Allar, a very highly-touted, 5-star recruit, played one series when Clifford left due to cramping.

Head coach James Franklin did not name Allar No. 2 going forward, when asked about it during his weekly press conference Tuesday.

"It's a competition, week in and week out," Franklin said. "But I don't have that answer for you right now."

Franklin suggested the middle linebacker platoon (Tyler Elsdon and Kobe King) worked well enough to continue.

“That game wasn’t necessarily a middle linebacker’s game,’’ he said, given Purdue’s pass-heavy offense. “They got us lined up in the right things, and we didn’t have missed assignments or things like that.’’

To non-starters on the offensive line, tackle Bryce Effner and guard-center Hunter Nourzad, got significant work against Purdue.

“They’re earned (playing time),’’ Franklin said, “and they did enough in week one for that to at least stay the same and possibly grow.’’