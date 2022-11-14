Ten games into the college football season, This Space has resisted the projecting and stock-taking column long enough.

What follows is a look at where Penn State is and where it may go:

The Nittany Lions (8-2, 5-2 Big Ten) are 11th in this week’s AP poll. They are seventh in the S&P-plus metric of ESPN’s Dan Connelly, and ninth in the Massey Ratings, which are an average of 30 rankings/polls.

The AP poll seems right. My vague sense is that metric-based rankings have slightly overrated Penn State (and, perhaps, the Big Ten and SEC) over the years. Rankings of all types seem to generally agree that there’s a clear top three in the country at the moment (Georgia-Ohio State-Michigan), a clear next three (TCU-Tennessee-LSU), and then a group that includes Alabama, USC, Clemson, Utah, Oregon, Ole Miss and North Carolina.

I would put Penn State in the third group, probably in the top half of it.

The Lions are 7-3 against the point spread and have covered in four straight games, which indicates they are slightly outpacing public perception.

They will be clear favorites in their final two games. If they go 10-2, they will have far exceeded any reasonable expectation for a program that had gone 11-11 over the past two seasons.

I predicted they’d go 7-5 in This Space, 6-6 in a magazine over the summer.

What happened?

It’s fair to suspect the depth, or lack of it, of the Big Ten has something to do with it. Who’s the fourth-best team in the conference?

Maryland would have been a reasonable answer 15 days ago, when the Terps were 6-2 with a very competitive loss at Michigan (34-27) and a 31-29 loss to Purdue.

Since then, avert your eyes.

Purdue? Illinois? Iowa? Minnesota?

See what I’m saying?

On the other hand, this interesting thought showed up on Twitter Sunday: “No one really wants to have this conversation but Michigan's win over Penn State is the best win this year by any team that's not Georgia.’’

Leaving all that aside, though, a couple of things about this Penn State edition are very different fron the recent past: The ground game and depth.

Only 18 Power Five teams have averaged more than Penn State’s 4.76 yards per rush attempt; this is a team that wasn’t in the national top 100 in rushing offense the past two seasons.

The Lions played Saturday without their best cornerback (Joey Porter, Jr.), perhaps their best linebacker (Curtis Jacobs), arguably their two best offensive linemen (Olu Fashanu and Landon Tengwall) and another offensive-line starter (Caeden Wallace). And won 30-0.

They filled the vacated spots with troops from the transfer portal (CB Johnny Dixon, G Hunter Nourzad) and true freshmen from a superb 2022 recruiting class (LB Abdul Carter, OT Drew Shelton).

They played 24 people on defense alone Saturday. And pitched a shutout. And held an opponent under 200 total yards for the second straight week.

A 10-2 Penn State would almost certainly end the regular season in the national top 10, and head into next season ranked at least that high.

In between are the bowls, in which week 10 probably helped the Lions a little, if week nine may have hurt them a bit.

It seems pretty straightforward at this point that if Michigan and Ohio State both make the playoff, Penn State would get the Big Ten’s Rose Bowl bid, against the Pac 12 champion.

If that doesn’t work out, the Michigan/Ohio State loser gets Roses, then the Cotton Bowl (top Group of Five team vs. an at large) is on the table in a scenario similar to the 2019 season, when Penn State beat Memphis in Dallas.

The Orange (ACC vs. SEC/B10/Notre Dame) seems less likely now, given the SEC teams who figure to be available, such as Alabama, Ole Miss, maybe LSU, Tennessee if it fades, etc.

Finally, the one major complaint about James Franklin, that he hasn’t played freshman QB Drew Allar more, is an argument about the future. It has had very little impact on 2022.

That might be the most remarkable fact of all. They’re headed to 10-2, and quarterback play has had very little to do with it.