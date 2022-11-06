Saturday was going to be the day freshman Drew Allar finally, fitfully took his place as Penn State’s quarterback not just of the future but the present.

This Space was so sure of it that the following prediction appeared in last week’s preview of the Indiana game: “Penn State’s QB situation is going to change Saturday, which means, in some form, more non-mop-up playing time for freshman Drew Allar.”

In terms of quantity of reps, that looks right; Allar played Saturday from the 7:24 mark of the third quarter to the end. He led the offense on two touchdown drives, made two excellent TD throws and had the Lions on the six yard-line as the game ended.

The operative term, of course, is “non-mop-up playing time.’’ Penn State led 31-7 when Allar went in.

I thought something had changed in James Franklin’s stance based on last week’s media interaction, fresh off starting QB Sean Clifford committing four turnovers in the previous week’s loss to Ohio State.

Franklin talked about discussions he’s had with his staff about the QB situation, but without saying what was the upshot of those discussions. He emphasized that all such decisions are group efforts.

He was asked if he’s opposed to a two-QB system and said he didn’t understand the question, because he’s been playing two, although obviously playing the backup in garbage time is not what anyone calls a two-QB system.

He was asked how Allar has looked at practice, and gave a tepid and uncharacteristically brief response. But later in the same Tuesday press conference, in response to a question not really about Allar, he launched into an effusive gush about the kid’s arm talent.

He didn’t say, or strongly imply, last week that Clifford remained QB1, which he had done every other time this has come up.

But Clifford remains QB1.

“Nothing had changed from our perspective,’’ Franklin said Saturday night. “Everybody’s still solid the same way.’’

He said the aforementioned staff discussion was because, “I wanted to make sure that I wasn’t too close to the decision. Literally to a man everybody (agreed).’’

I asked him to elaborate on the notion that he might be “too close to the decision.’’

“I wanted make sure that the way I see it is the same way that offense coordinator sees it, and the other guys that have got head coaching experience see it, and the defensive coordinator,’’ Franklin said.

“Ultimately that’s really my job, in my opinion, is to make the best decisions that we possibly can for the program, but I don’t sit there making those decisions on my own.’’

It is possible, of course, that Saturday’s circumstances played a role, that Allar’s first start was never going to come behind a beat-up offensive line, with rain and high winds in the forecast.

But it seems more likely now, nine games in, that this is how it’s going to be. And if the Lions finish 10-2, with the losses to two of the best 3-4 teams in the country, how critical of that can you be?

Finally Saturday, for the first time this year, Franklin said what he should’ve been saying for months:

“Everybody’s got strong opinions on what we should do,” Franklin said, “but with probably less than one percent of the information.’’

That’s just the truth. It’s impossible for us to know what he knows.

But it’s easy to imagine Nittany Nation’s response: “We know the Clifford-to-Allar interception ratio: 7-0.’’