Sean Clifford’s last Beaver Stadium Saturday as Penn State’s quarterback began with him fighting back tears as he hugged his parents during Senior Day ceremonies.

It ended with him playing catch with his brother, Penn State wide receiver Liam, as friends and family looked on, the story written, the big ballpark nearly empty.

The game had been one of Clifford’s better ones, 19 of 24 passing for 204 yards, three touchdowns and, it is important to note, zero interceptions.

The Nittany Lions won. They’re 10-2, Clifford’s second season with double-figure wins. They’ll enter bowl season in the national top 10, and perhaps play in his second New Year’s Six game.

Clifford will bow out with the most passing yards and passing touchdowns in school history.

And having been booed and vilified as much as any Penn State player, ever.

There are reasons for that. Social media is one. A two-year stretch of 11 wins and 11 losses is another. He’s seen as the reason Will Levis transferred to Kentucky, and the reason Drew Allar hasn’t yet assumed the mantle.

He’s the guy who brought a lawyer into the Lasch Building last summer, unknown to Franklin and his staff, to talk to his teammates about joining a union.

“We think he gets a lot of crap and hate,’’ tight end Theo Johnson said last week. “Sean’s got every record you can have as a quarterback, … I think people are going to look back on his time here at Penn State, and they’re going to say he was the best one to do it.’’

No they won’t. With respect to Clifford and Johnson, nobody’s putting Clifford ahead of Kerry Collins or Trace McSorley or Michael Robinson or Todd Blackledge.

What is true, as James Franklin said the other day, is that, “he has maximized his Penn State experience in a way that I hope more of our guys do.’’

He wasn’t talking about the fact, seen as mildly comic, that Clifford is 24 years old, and has been in college for six years. He just completed his second bachelor’s degree, the first in advertising/public relations, the second in journalism.

He co-owns a company, Limitless NIL, which has nine employees and represents 25 college athletes in 12 schools in relationships with 27 companies.

Franklin runs a guest coach program, which gives football program donors and Penn State faculty members a chance to observe the program up close.

Franklin urges his guys to approach the guest “coaches,’’ and introduce themselves. He doesn’t have to urge Clifford.

“Sean’s over at the table exchanging phone numbers,’’ Franklin said. “He’s preparing for life after football, whenever that happens.’’

When will that happen? Clifford is by all accounts an X-and-O junkie, an extremely cerebral player with exceptional knowledge of the game, But Franklin says he does not see Clifford, who has seen the endless hours and taken the unavoidable heat, as a future coach.

He is very unlikely to be an NFL draft pick, but it should surprise no one if he ends up in an NFL training camp, or even has a Chase Daniel-like pro career.

Clifford hasn’t always suffered Nittany Nation or its chroniclers gladly, but his last days in Happy Valley have been marked by grace, good humor and hard-won perspective. He went to college and got an education.

He delivered a written love letter to the media and fans on the occasion of his final Wednesday press conference last week.

And after the game Saturday, he nailed the dismount.

“People are going to be critical,’’ he said. “But that’s because this place is so special and demands excellence. They demand the best, which is awesome.

“They should demand the best. They should want to win every game. They should want to be elite.

“Am I bummed that I couldn’t get it done all the way to that point? Yeah. But, man, what a journey it was.’’