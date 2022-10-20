When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Where: Beaver Stadium (106,572).

TV: ABC (Joe Tessitore play-by-play, Greg McElroy color, Katie George sideline).

2022 records: Penn State 5-1, 2-1 Big Ten, Minnesota 4-2, 1-2 Big Ten.

2021 records: Penn State 7-6, Northwestern 9-4.

Last week: Penn State lost to Michigan 41-17. Minnesota lost to Illinois, 26-14.

Series and last meeting: Penn State leads 9-6. Minnesota won the last meeting, 31-16 in Minneapolis Nov. 9, 2019.

Coach: P.J. Fleck, 10th season (69-47), sixth year at Minnesota (39-25).

Minnesota’s best player: Senior C John Michael Schmitz, with senior RB Mohamed Ibrahim a close second.

Injury update: Tanner Morgan, Minnesota’s veteran QB, is questionable with what is being termed a head injury.

Sean Clifford, Penn State’s veteran QB, missed the fourth quarter of the Michigan game with what appeared to be a shoulder injury. He practiced this week and is expected to play.

Las Vegas says: Penn State is a four-point favorite.

Outlook/notes: Minnesota is quite similar to Michigan, just not as good. Pretty good, though. The Gophers have a solid offensive line, a terrific RB (see Ibrahim above), and statistically one of the best defenses in the country. The schedule has something to do with that, although the defense did hold up well against Purdue in a 20-10 loss two weeks ago.

Having lost two straight, both in B10 West games, Minnesota is now pretty much playing for its season. Obviously, the availability of Morgan, a contemporary of Sean Clifford’s, is a big issue.

Penn State will have to try something different defensively after Michigan ran for 418 yards last week. That could be schematic or personnel-driven or both, but DC Manny Diaz is in the crosshairs this week.

Clifford may not be 100 percent physically, which adds another element to the season-long QB debate over the virtues of Clifford vs. freshman Drew Allar.

James Franklin this week brought up the comparison to 2016, when Penn State was pummeled at Michigan, then beat Minnesota in overtime and started a roll that led to the Big Ten title.

Substantial differences between that Penn State team and this one: That one had Saquon Barkley and a big-play passing game.

That brings us to OC Mike Yurcich, whose challenge is to find a way to push the ball down the field in the passing game, and get it to the tight ends, while also protecting the QB.

Can’t imagine this one not being close.

Prediction: Penn State 27, Minnesota 24.