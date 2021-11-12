When: noon Saturday.

Where: Beaver Stadium (106,572).

TV: ABC (Sean McDonough play-by-play, Todd Blackledge color, Molly McGrath sideline).

2021 records: Michigan is 8-1, 5-1 Big Ten. Penn State is 6-3, 3-3 Big Ten.

Last week: Michigan beat Indiana, 29-7. Penn State beat Maryland, 31-14.

Series and last meeting: Michigan leads 14-10. Penn State won the last meeting, 27-17, Nov. 28, 2020 at Michigan Stadium.

Coach: Jim Harbaugh, seventh season at Michigan (57-23), 18th season overall (159-69-1).

Michigan’s best player: DE Aidan Hutchinson.

Quotable: Harbaugh, on the Beaver Stadium environment: “Personally, I try to pretend like they’re cheering for me, you know, when I was a player anyway. I think I see our players taking that same mindset. Their music is our music. People love football. Can’t fault them for that.”

Injury update: Michigan is, by all available evidence, more beat up than Penn State. Starting QB Cade McNamara is among a group of Wolverines, including TE Erick All, RBs Donovan Edwards and Blake Corum, WRs A. J. Henning and Andrel Anthony and CB Gemon Green, who were apparently banged up last week or the week before.

McNamara, who shares the workload with freshman J. J. McCarthy, actually finished last week’s game with Indiana.

For Penn State, DE/LB Jesse Luketa and S Jonathan Sutherland missed the Maryland game. Both practiced this week.

Las Vegas says: Michigan is a 1-point favorite.

Outlook/notes: Harbaugh is at least as secretive about injuries as Franklin; there’s a possibility the Wolverines are beat-up enough to be decisive.

Let’s assume not, though. Unlike Penn State, Michigan still has everything in front of it, including a Big Ten championship and a berth in the college football playoff. Hutchinson, a true three-down DE, is one of the best players in the Big Ten. The other DE, R-freshman David Ojabo, is also a stud, and often plays standing up, like a DE/LB hybrid. That duo creates a lot of problems for OTs Rasheed Walker and Caedan Wallace and also a challenge for offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich: Will he run heavy formations with extra blockers, and thus remove the tight ends as receiving threats? Will he rely on wide receiver screens and quick throws to the RBs (who had a season-high eight catches last week) to allow QB Sean Clifford to get rid of the ball quickly?

In essence, Penn State has to be a play-action offense built to get big plays in the passing game, but it has to achieve that without being able to run the ball.

The other side of the ball seems more favorable to Penn State, especially if Michigan RB Hassan Haskins has to shoulder too much of the load due to injuries. Bear in mind that Michigan OC Josh Gattis used to be on Franklin’s staff. He and Penn State DC Brent Pry know each other very well.

Throw all of the above into a blender, and maybe it comes down to this: Michigan has the better offensive line, the better defensive line, and more clear-cut motivation.

Prediction: Michigan 27, Penn State 23.