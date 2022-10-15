ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Blitz packages?

Remember that notion - Penn State, and creative defensive coordinator Manny Diaz, were going to beguile and confuse Michigan with varied and complex blitz packages and other schemey stuff?

That was just a couple of days ago. Good times.

Brutal reality intervened here Saturday.

Here is a partial list of things that were not important factors in Michigan’s 41-17 destruction of Penn State in a Maize-covered Big House: quarterbacks, special teams, in-game coaching, the bye week, Michigan’s soft non-conference schedule, play-calling, time management, crowd noise, run–pass options, pre-snap reads, and housing policy.

And blitz packages.

The Wolverines (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten) overwhelmed Penn State on the line of scrimmage and put the Nittany Lions’ 5-0 start to this season in stark relief.

A period of extreme weirdness, which we’ll get to, made the final score look much closer than it was.

“Yeah, I’m surprised we didn’t play well,’’ Franklin admitted afterward. “When you’re not able to control the line of scrimmage, you’re going to have a hard time in games.’’

Defensive tackle PJ Mustipher, perhaps the most articulate Nittany Lion, whittled that down to: “It’s embarrassing.’’

Penn State’s defense had seemed elite, if undersized, through five games. On this Saturday it failed on all three levels, but most of all up front, in the trenches.

Michigan ran for 433 yards. It had the ball for 42 of the game’s 60 minutes. It had 28 first downs, and ran 28 more plays than the Lions.

It was a sobering slap in the face Franklin didn’t back away from.

“It’s all of it,’’ he said, searching for an explanation. “We’ve got to develop. We’ve got to recruit. We’ve got to get bigger. We’re undersized in some spots.

“Everybody thinks they’re Aaron Donald and they’re not.’’

Donald, the Los Angeles Rams’ other-worldly (and undersized) defensive tackle, might be the best football player in the world.

“Everybody thinks they’re that guy, and there’s been one of those guys in the last 100 years of football,’’ Franklin said.

Michigan’s superb running backs, Donovan Edwards and Blake Corum, could be forgiven if, based on Saturday, they think they’re Barry Sanders. They combined for 339 yards on 44 carries and four TDs.

“There were just way too many times that (Edwards and Corum were) just running through holes to the second level,’’ Franklin said.

And yet, despite all of the above, Penn State played some red zone defense early, with, arguably, some help from Michigan play-callers getting more clever that necessary.

First-quarter yardage was 126-9. First downs were 8-0. Somehow Michigan led just 6-0.

And than Penn State got a 61-yard run from quarterback Sean Clifford that set up a touchdown. It got a batted Michigan pass that bounced off a helmet and found Penn State linebacker Curtis Joseph, who sprinted 46 for yards and then somersaulted for one, across the goal line.

At that point, late in the second quarter, Penn State had one first down, and had given no indication it could stop or even slow the Wolverines.

And led, 14-13.

It trailed 16-14 with the ball, coming out of halftime, and turned that possession into a field goal (thanks largely to WR Mitchell Tinsley, who had not been targeted in the first half).

Michigan’s next two offensive plays were a 67-yard TD run by Edwards, and a 61-yard TD run by Corum.

And even given that, between those two runs, Penn State put a little march together. This was late in the third quarter of the 27-17 game. The Lions converted a third down to the Michigan 39 that was wiped out by offensive interference on TE Tyler Warren.

A moment later, Corum ran the suspense away.

Clifford is hurt, Franklin said after the game, which is why freshman Drew Allar played the game’s last 11 minutes. At least a plurality of and perhaps a majority of Nittany Nation feels Allar should be playing even if Clifford is healthy.

Get ready for that noise to become deafening.

Even more sobering for the base: Minnesota’s offensive line (next week) might be as good as Michigan’s, and Ohio State’s (the week after that) might be better.