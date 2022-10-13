When: noon Saturday.

Where: Michigan Stadium (107,601).

TV: Fox (Gus Johnson play-by-play, Joel Klatt color, Jenny Taft sideline).

2022 records: Penn State 5-0, 2-0 Big Ten, Michigan 6-0, 3-0 Big Ten.

2021 records: Penn State 7-6, Northwestern 12-2.

Last week: Penn State had the week off. Michigan beat Indiana 31-10.

Series and last meeting: Michigan leads 15-10 and won the last meeting, 21-17 Nov. 13, 2021 at Beaver Stadium.

Coach: Jim Harbaugh, 19th season overall (169-70-1), eighth at Michigan (67-24).

Michigan’s best player: RB Blake Corum, averaging 123 yards per game, 6.2 per carry, with 11 touchdowns.

Injury update: Michigan TE Erick All, LB Nikhai Hill-Green and QB Case McNamara have lower body injuries and are questionable. All are rotation players, and McNamara began the season as a “co-starter,’’ with JJ McCarthy.

Penn State starting WR Keandre Lambert-Smith is questionable with a lower-body injury sustained in the Lions’ last game, against Northwestern Oct. 1.

Las Vegas says: Michigan is a seven-point favorite.

Outlook/notes: I picked Penn State to go 7-5 this year solely because the team had a foundational problem: in recent years and often throughout the Franklin Era, it could not win the line of scrimmage on offense enough to establish even a rudimentary running game, and I saw no reason to believe that would change.

It has changed. That basic element - being able to run the ball inside and have a reasonable expectation of gaining, say, three yards - changes everything. It expands the playbook and the number of things opponents have to consider. It changes short yardage and the red zone. It brings all the other moving parts of a football team into the mix.

Given that foundational piece, double-figure wins are very much on the table. Penn State has a better roster, more athleticism, more depth and more upside than everyone on its schedule. With two exceptions.

Michigan is one. Ohio State (duh) is the other.

The Wolverines have a better offensive line, are better at the skill positions, are at least as athletic and well-recruited on defense and special teams.

Penn State has a real chance based on all the usual elements (turnovers, penalties, explosive plays, bad pass interference calls, etc.) and one unusual one: defensive coordinator Manny Diaz dialing up a mix of blitzes and other exotica, coupled with the Lions’ superb secondary, and forcing Michigan, and its still-young QB, into decisive mistakes.

Unless Diaz and his guys knock that element out of the park, though, the better, if just slightly better, team, at home, is the pick.

Should be fun.

Prediction: Michigan 31, Penn State 21.