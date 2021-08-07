STATE COLLEGE - This was supposed to be the return-to-normal edition of Penn State’s football media day.

As recently as a week ago, that was the plan - in person press conferences with James Franklin and his coordinators in the Beaver Stadium interview room, followed by face-to-face talk with players and the other assistant coaches on the field.

The way it used to be, before COVID-19 changed the world.

“I hope that everybody understands,’’ Franklin said Saturday, “that we (are) probably not and never will be back to normal.’’

We should be far closer, though. According to a timeline published by the American Journal of Managed Care, there were enough doses for every adult in America by May of this year.

In March, the White House set of goal of having 70 percent of the population vaccinated by July 4. More than a month later, we’re only at 50 percent.

And now there’s a variant of the virus, the Delta variant, that’s far more contagious than the original. An overwhelming majority of people getting the Delta variant - over 90 percent, in most locations - have not been vaccinated.

And the overwhelming majority of people who have not been vaccinated, in America, have chosen not to.

So we are back to surges and masks, and well on the way to guidelines and mandates and distancing. We are closer than we’ve been for months to the grim reality of 2020. In Penn State football terms, we are further than we’ve been for months from a packed Beaver Stadium on a fall Saturday.

We interviewed Franklin via Zoom Saturday. The media sat in a gloomy and oppressively stuffy press box and looked at Franklin on our laptop screens.

Then we went down to the field and talked to roped-off and socially distanced players.

Sure, there was plenty of real football. How’s quarterback Sean Clifford bonding with new offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich? How has Noah Cain, the punishing running back, recovered from injury? Who will replace the NFL draftee defensive ends?

There were paeans to leadership and mentality and core values and buy-in and focus and winning the day every day etc., etc.

There was even hard news: DE Adisa Isaac, a certain starter, will miss all or most of the season with a non-football injury.

It was all fine. And looming over it all was a damnable virus, and the damnable stupidity that has given it new life.

“This is not a political statement,’’ Franklin said. “It's become a political issue and I think I want to make sure that people understand that's not what this is.’’

You can insert a wry chuckle here, except that it may not seem all that political to a man, Franklin, whose daughter has a disease that makes her very vulnerable to viral infections and who was hospitalized, as he spoke, for what he later called precautionary reasons.

“I just think the more people that can say, ‘Look, whether I completely agree with it or not, I'm going to get the vaccination. I'm going to wear a mask when appropriate,’ the better,’’ Franklin said.

“We already went through this once. There are some mask mandates out there now that are coming back. There are some variants out there.

“So, I am asking and pleading for everybody to do everything they possibly can to give us the best chance to get back to what you mentioned in the beginning of how we would probably describe normal.”

He shouldn’t have to ask. No one should have to plead.

“We all should have learned something from this,’’ Franklin said. “We all should have grown from this.’’

That’s asking too much, apparently.