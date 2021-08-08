STATE COLLEGE - Penn State’s offense wasn’t terrible last year - it was actually second in the Big Ten in yards per game.

In terms of style and approach, though, James Franklin wasn’t a fan, a truth he talked about, not for the first time, at Penn State’s Media Day Saturday.

“I’m excited about, you know, our identity being similar to what it's been for the majority of our time here,’’ Franklin said. “Back to spreading the field, making people defend 53-and-a-third (the width of the field), creating explosive plays, trying to put as many defenders in conflict as possible. Excited about getting back our identity.’’

Franklin fired offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca this offseason, after just one year, and hired Mike Yurcich, a rising star in the business who was available after a head-coaching change at Texas.

Franklin clearly misses Joe Moorhead, his OC 2016-17, and expects Yurcich’s offense to be more similar to Moorhead’s than wildly original.

“I think if you look, even when we first got here from Vanderbilt, we had a lot of spread concepts,’’ Franklin said. “Then we kind of took it to a whole other level with Joe. We're back to that.’’

The common thread from Moorhead through Ricky Rahne (whom Franklin elevated from QBs coach to OC when Moorhead left to become head coach at Mississippi State) through Ciarrocca and now Yurcich is Sean Clifford, Penn State’s fifth-year senior QB, who played for all of them.

“All of them have tremendous strengths that Sean's been able to learn from and grow,’’ Franklin said.

“Let’s be honest. Everybody's running inside zone. Everybody's running some form of gap scheme, whether it's power or counter. Everybody's running outside zone.

“We're running most of the same plays that we've always run, but it's the packaging. It's the presentation. Whether it is huddling, whether it's going no huddle. Whether it's lining up in multiple personnel sets, whether it's multiple sets. Whether it's empty, whatever it may be, it's the packaging of how you put it all together. And that's been fun.’’

Who’ll replace Adisa Isaac?: Franklin announced Saturday that Isaac, a junior defensive end, will miss most or all of the season with what was described as a non-football injury.

It’s a blow to a defensive line, and in particular a D-end group that also lost Jayson Oweh and Shaka Toney to the NFL.

“That’s some information that we’ve had for a while, so we’ve digested that and worked on a plan,’’ defensive coordinator Brent Pry said Saturday.

The coaches seem convinced that Nick Tarburton, a redshirt junior recruited as a linebacker, is ready after an injury-plagued couple of years. Temple transfer Arnold Ebiketie was all-American Athletic Conference in 2020.

Franklin also confirmed what he’s suggested before, that senior Jesse Luketa will get work in practice at both linebacker and DE.

Another contender the coaches seem excited about is 6-6, 263 R-sophomore Smith Vilbert.

Pry recalled a recruiting trip to watch Vilbert play high school basketball.

“We couldn’t get over the way he could move at that size,’’ he said. “Smith’s finally turning the corner and really he’s a football player for the first time, not a basketball player playing football.

“Smith has similar qualities to Yetur Gross-Matos (now with the Carolina Panthers). He’s the guy that I’m probably most excited about.’’

Grayson Kline update: Kline, a Warwick grad, entered Penn State as a walk-on quarterback in 2018. He’s now a 6-5, 256 redshirt-junior tight end.

“I can’t remember the last time a threw a football,’’ he said.

It’s going to be tough for Kline to get on the field, at least on offense. Tight end is a position Penn State has recruited brilliantly of late.

Last year’s starter, Pat Freiermuth, opted out of about half the season after an injury, and went in the second round of the NFL draft to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

His replacements, first- or second-year players Theo Johnson, Brenton Strange and Tyler Warren, played almost as well as Freiermuth.

Kline graduated this spring with a degree in criminology, and will take graduate-level courses in criminology this fall. He could eventually go to law school, pursue a career with an investigative agency like the FBI, and might even stay for a fifth season.

“I love the program,’’ he said. “I’m here if they need me.’’