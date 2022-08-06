STATE COLLEGE - The most-asked Penn State question of the offseason, at least in South-Central Pennsylvania: Will Nick Singleton get on the field, and make a difference, for the Nittany Lions this fall?

Singleton, a running back from Governor Mifflin High in Berks County, is likely the most-decorated high school player from our area - let’s define it as PIAA District Three - perhaps since Wilson quarterback Chad Henne in 2004.

Singleton was the 2021 National Gatorade High School Player of the Year, and the number-one ranked RB in the country in the recruiting class of 2022.

The first part of the question is fairly easy. Assuming Singleton is healthy, he’ll certainly play next month.

Running back is a position where it’s relatively common to play early.

Singleton enrolled in January, thus getting the benefit of spring practice.

James Franklin, like most football coaches above the high school level, likes to use multiple RBs.

Penn State’s run game has been a glaring problem, and only one returning RB, Keyvone Lee, has done much in college. Stacy Collins, the new special teams coach, said at Penn State media day Saturday that Singleton is among the contenders to return kickoffs.

It adds up to an opportunity for Singleton. Impact is more complicated, and not only because of the beleaguered offensive line.

Penn State has another blue-chip RB among the incoming freshman, four-star Kaytron Allen. Allen enrolled early, and prepped at the elite IMG Academy in Florida.

Franklin said early this spring that Allen was a bit ahead of Singleton in understanding offense, due to his IMG training.

“He’s still got to progress in protections and the fundamentals of tailback play,’’ offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich said Saturday.

“Whether it’s inside zone or outside zone or a gap scheme, just instinctively following the rules and securing the football.’’

Singleton was not at Media Day, because Penn State true freshmen never are, but the coaches suggested the talent is there, and progress is being made.

“Nick’s a very confident kid, but when he got here, he wasn’t very confident in his football vernacular,’’ said running backs coach Ja’Juan Seider. “He’s had since January to expand on what he learned in high school, because he didn’t play in a wide-open offense as diverse as what he was going to see in college.

“No offense to his (high school) coaches - they did the best thing to help that kid be successful, and they did it the right way.

“Nick would be the first to tell you how much he didn’t know, compared to what he knows now.’’

The physical part, being sturdy enough to take the pounding at the position and fast and elusive enough to make people miss, is apparently not going to be a problem for a 220-pound kid who’s been a weight-room fanatic, as Seider put it, “since he was about six years old.’’

“As far as that part of it, he’s college-ready now,’’ Seider said. “He has some stuff you can’t teach, the way he runs behind his pads, and I haven’t seen his type of speed here in a while, probably since Journey Brown.

“We’ve got a kid here who, if you miss him, if you give him some space, can go 80 (yards). We’ve lacked that a little bit. It’s good to have it back.’’