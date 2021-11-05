When: 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

Where: Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium (51,802).

TV: FS1 (Dan Hellie play-by-play, Petros Papadakis color).

2021 records: Both teams are 5-3, 2-3 in the Big Ten.

Last week: Maryland beat Indiana 38-35. Penn State lost at Ohio State, 33-24.

Series and last meeting: Penn State leads the series 40-3-1. Maryland won the last meeting, 35-19 Nov. 7, 2020 at Beaver Stadium.

Coach: Mike Locksley, third season at Maryland (11-20), sixth season overall (13-46).

Maryland’s best player: The Terps’ MVP is probably QB Taulia Tagovailoa. Their best player would likely be either Tagovailoa or DB Nick Cross.

Fun fact: In 1961, Maryland was led to its only win over Penn State between 1917 and 2014 by quarterback Dick Shiner, a Lebanon High School grad who played 10 years in the NFL.

Injury update: For Maryland, starting CB Deonte Banks is out indefinitely with a shoulder injury. Starting WRs Dontay Demus and Jeshaun Jones are out indefinitely with lower-body injuries.

Penn State RB Devyn Ford did not make the Ohio State trip. DT P.J. Mustipher is out for the year with a lower-body injury.

Las Vegas says: Penn State is a 10.5-point favorite.

Outlook/notes: Maryland got its best win of the year last week, edging Indiana 38-35 after building a 35-20 fourth-quarter lead. The Terps got a brilliant game from Tagovailoa (26-40 for 419 passing yards, no turnovers), even if not quite as brilliant as the show he put on last year at Beaver Stadium, in a 35-19 Maryland win that was the low point of the James Franklin Administration at least until the Illinois game two weeks ago.

Videotape of that game should be useful to the Penn State coaches, not only as motivation, but in terms of a game planning, especially for the Penn State defense, which for most of this season has looked like one of the best in the country.

Tagovailoa was most of the show last week; Maryland managed just 1.7 yards per rush. Yardage and time of possession in that game were essentially even. The Terps are 83rd in the country in yards allowed per game, 95th in scoring defense, and have been slightly outscored by their opponents. Three of the top four leading tacklers are DBs, never a good sign.

Penn State is the better team here, but it’s hard to measure the intangibles for the Nittany Lions. On one hand, their aspirations for this season - a Big Ten title, contention for a berth in the college football playoffs - which were very real a month ago, are now gone.

On the other hand, they seem capable of winning out, which would be a sizable step forward for the program after the dreary 2020 season. Of course, the players recall last year’s Maryland game, which was an embarrassment. Throw into the mental/emotional mix the ongoing turmoil about Franklin’s future, and you have to be even more unsure what to expect Saturday than usual.

Prediction: Penn State 34. Maryland 23.