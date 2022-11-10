When: 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

Where: Beaver Stadium (106,572).

TV: FOX (Tim Brando play-by-play, Spencer Tillman color).

2022 records: Penn State 7-2, 4-2 Big Ten, Maryland 6-3, 3-3 Big Ten.

2021 records: Penn State 7-6, Maryland 7-6.

Last week: Penn State beat Indiana 45-14. Maryland lost at Wisconsin, 23-10.

Series and last meeting: Penn State leads 41-3-1 and won the last meeting, 31-14, Nov. 6, 2021 at Beaver Stadium.

Coach: Mike Locksley, fourth year at Maryland (19-26), eighth year overall (21-52).

Maryland’s best player: DT Mosiah Nasili-Kite.

Injury update: Maryland RB Challen Faamatau and WR Rakim Jarrett are questionable. Jarrett is one of the Terps’ best players.

Penn State's health issues on the offensive line persist. G Landon Tengwall is out for the year, and LT Olu Fashanu is "week to week.''

Las Vegas says: Penn State is a 10.5-point favorite. The line opened at -11.5.

Outlook/notes: The feeling around Penn State’s program at the moment is that the 2022 hay is in the barn. A 10-2 regular season is locked up. Let’s wait to see what bowl we get and then see if Drew Allar starts that game at quarterback.

That all seems premature.

Maryland might be the most talented, or at least most potentially dangerous, team on Penn State’s schedule other than Ohio State and Michigan. The quarterback, Taulia Tagovailoa, is erratic but capable of brilliance. The Terps gave Michigan a real fight, losing 34-27 in Ann Arbor in September. You may recall what Michigan did to Penn State.

The Terps had a season-jarring loss at Wisconsin in brutal weather (the teams combined to complete 15 of 41 passes for 154 yards) last week. With Ohio State on the schedule next week, Maryland will be fighting Saturday to save what had been a good season.

The Terps are beat up in some critical spots, but so’s almost everybody this time of year, and Penn State is still beat up at the most critical spot, the offensive line.

The depth James Franklin has developed is a real thing, and, in mid-November, a huge thing. The Lions’ fast, aggressive and very deep defense is probably enough to get by here, but it’s hard to imagine it being easy.

Prediction: Penn State 27, Maryland 24.