Going up: 1. LB Abdul Carter. Now a star, and still scratching the surface of insane talent. 2. S Ji’Ayir Brown. A man in full, and about an consistent as a college football player can be. 3. Defensive coordinator Manny Diaz. Worth noting how often his guys praise him without prompting. 4. Kobe and Kalen King. Pulling these twin brothers out of Detroit, as less than blue-chip recruits, has been a coup for James Franklin. 5. C Juice Scruggs. One offensive linemen who can’t take a break, and won’t. An underrated anchor.

Going down: 1. SEC Twitter. Dumping all over the the rest of the Power Five early Saturday, but then Tennessee, Ole Miss, et al starting dumping on themselves. 2. Big Ten officials. You don’t have to actually be awful to inspire conspiracy theories in our dumb times, but it helps. 3. P Barney Amor. Most interesting man in CFB has hit a rough patch. 4. Sellouts. Crowd at Rutgers Saturday was announced as the largest in stadium history. The place was maybe three-quarters full. 5. Investments in highly-ranked favorites. Michigan, Ohio State, Georgia, Tennessee and North Carolina were favored by a combined 113.5 points Saturday. Two lost, and the other three barely won. Tennessee lost by 25 as a 22.5-point favorite.