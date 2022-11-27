Going up: 1. WR Keandre Lambert-Smith. Penn State needed a receiver to step forward in Parker Washington’s absence. The sophomore came up big as a catcher and thrower. 2. 23 personnel. Yes, that’s two RBs and three TEs. Franklin and Co. getting a lot of mileage out of personnel group that can morph from T-formation to empty-backfield looks. 3. CB Kalen King. Delighted to have opponents pick on him. Make that try to pick on him. 4. LB Abdul Carter. Getting better every week. Potential off the charts. 5. S Ji’Ayir Brown. Penn State has a ton of DBs, but will still miss this guy when he’s gone.

Going down: 1. The Big Ten. Minimal elite wins. Of 14 teams, at least 10 (everyone but Michigan, Penn State, Illinois and maybe Purdue) had regular seasons that could be termed disappointing. 2. The Land Grant Trophy. Unless you want to argue that a broken-off piece glued back on adds character. 3. Mel Tucker. Gets monster contract, goes 5-7. The money’s in the bank, of course. 4. Penn State K Jake Pinegar. Goes 0-for-2 from 37 and 28 yards. 5. Ohio State twitter. Freak-out mode would be an understatement.