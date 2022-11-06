Going up: 1. RB Kaytron Allen. Three touchdowns, 158 all-purpose yards and some electric plays. Likely B10 freshman, and perhaps offensive player, of the week. Also: They call him Fatman. 2. OT Drew Shelton. As you may have guessed, this will be a freshman-heavy edition of MR. Shelton was supposed to be going through a quiet redshirt year typical at his position. Then OLs started going down, and the kid answered the bell. 3. Tempo. IU wants to play fast on offense, but if anything, it looked like Penn State’s defense wanted to go faster. 4. QB Drew Allar. Not going to pretend he was spectacular, but if they had to truly rely on him now, would anyone have a problem with that? 5. K Jake Pinegar. In bad weather conditions, maybe the best game of a long college career.

Going down: 1. Wind. It’s literally gone down now, to the relief of everyone in the Midwest, but turned out to be not much of a factor in the game. 2. Tempo. IU wants to play fast on offense, but if anything, it looked like Penn State’s defense wanted to go faster. 3. IU coach Tom Allen. Program was soaring not that long ago, and Allen seen as a master motivator. Now, freefall. With the fight Northwestern gave Ohio State Saturday, the Hoosiers might now be the worst team in the B10. 4. B10 in Indiana. With Purdue’s 24-3 loss to punchless Iowa, the Hoosier State went 0-2, at home, by a combined 69-17. In other news, Notre Dame beat Clemson. Speaking of which, … 5. Alabama and Clemson. Remember when it was starting to look like they were the only two that mattered?