Going up: 1. The Big Ten’s Big Two. Seem so far ahead of the pack now they may as well be called Woody and Bo. 2. Penn State WR Parker Washington. Sophomore wideout came up with a huge game, 11 catches, 179 yards, and a key TD. Ohio State’s secondary might be relatively vulnerable, but only one Nittany Lion fully exploited it. 3. Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison, Jr. Twelve catches for 180 yards by the 13th-ranked prospect in Ohio State’s recruiting class of 2021. 4. Penn State coordinators Mike Yurcich and Manny Diaz. It’s not always the coaches’ fault. These guys figured some things out, gave their guys a chance. 5. Penn State offensive and defensive lines. Saturday was a measuring stick, and for the most part, the Lions held up in the trenches.

Going down: 1. The Big Ten’s Little Eight. Or 12. Or 14. Whatever. Let’s give a warm (2024) welcome to the University of Southern California. 2. Penn State QB Sean Clifford. Most volatile stock in MR history may be, finally, settled. 3. Ohio State coach Ryan Day. This entry borrowed from an Ohio State Market Report. 4. Bubble screens. Too easy to burst. Too beloved by modern coaches. 5. Lloyd Carr Tunnel at the Big House. Could be renamed the Lloyd Carr Violent Crime Incubator.