Going up: 1. DE Arnold Ebiketie: “This ain’t Temple.’’ True - and your point is what, exactly? 2. S Jaquan Brisker. What a player and competitor. Lions may be able to rest his apparently banged-up shoulder this week. 3. LB Ellis Brooks. With a perfect opponent for his downhill style, he was all over the place - until the targeting penalty, of course - and had 11 tackles. 4. S Ji’Ayir Brown. All all-Lackawanna CC safety tandem? Sure, why not? 5. Punter Jordan Stout. Almost every kick had people going, “Whoa.’’

Going down: 1. Penn State Offensive Line. Those four words are the all-time leader in Market Report mentions, and more often “Down,’’ than “Up.’’ 2. Kicker Jordan Stout. He punished the heck out of that goalpost, didn’t he? 3. Kicker Jake Pinegar. “No, he was available.’’ 4. OG Anthony Whigan. Sorry to pile on the OL, but Whigan won the starting RG job before the game, then seemed to lose it, to Harvard transfer Eric Walker, during it. 5. Wisconsin play-caller Paul Chryst. Not a boffo debut in a new role for the Badgers HC.