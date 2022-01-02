Value going up

1. LB Jesse Luketa: Nine tackles in a passionate effort in his final college game.

2. DE Smith Vilbert: Three sacks for a late bloomer who gave some hope for the defensive front going forward.

3. WR Parker Washington: The final step to Jahan Dotson territory is probably route-running, or at least getting open 15 times a game. Everything else is there.

4. DT Jordan van den Berg: Another young defensive project who showed promise when he got his shot Saturday.

5. S Ji’Ayir Brown: Might be Penn State’s best player in 2022. And it is 2022.

Value going down

1. Offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich: Have no more of an idea what his offense is supposed to be than we did in August.

2. QB Sean Clifford: The effort was there as always. But his mistakes were big ones, and not always defensible.

3. Malick Meiga: Three targets, zero catches, one key drop. Way too early for serious doubts, of course.

4. The Big Ten: Except for Ohio State’s airbound rally, not a strong weekend.

5. “Family”: Being together with your brothers one last time … not a huge priority, apparently.