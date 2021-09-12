Going up: 1. Offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich: Get the feeling he’s only getting started. 2. QB Sean Clifford: Completed 72 percent of his throws for eight yards per throw. And ran the ball sparingly, but well. 3. LB/DE Jesse Luketa: Good at two positions, took one to the house. 4. RB Keyvone Lee: Was Pro Football Focus’ highest-ranked RB in the country Saturday. 5. Oregon OC Joe Moorhead: Ex-Penn State guru is still at it.

Going down: 1. Ohio State: Beaver Stadium crowd seemed relatively pleased by the Buckeyes’ misfortune. 2. WR Daniel George. Ten Lions caught passes Saturday. Erstwhile starter George wasn’t one of them. 3. DT Fred Hansard. A non-factor, as a fifth-year senior at a position where Penn State lacks depth. 4. Zoom: Happily, postgame interviews at the Beav were conducted on the field, in person. 5. Ball State WR Justin Hall: Cardinals’ top weapon, located and blanketed, managed just 35 receiving yards.