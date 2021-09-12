Penn State vs. Ball State - NCAA Football
Penn State Blue Band’s drum major does a flip as he leads the band onto the field before the team takes on Ball State in an NCAA football game in State College Pa. Saturday September 11, 2021.

 CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer

Going up: 1. Offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich: Get the feeling he’s only getting started. 2. QB Sean Clifford: Completed 72 percent of his throws for eight yards per throw. And ran the ball sparingly, but well. 3. LB/DE Jesse Luketa: Good at two positions, took one to the house. 4. RB Keyvone Lee: Was Pro Football Focus’ highest-ranked RB in the country Saturday. 5. Oregon OC Joe Moorhead: Ex-Penn State guru is still at it.

Going down: 1. Ohio State: Beaver Stadium crowd seemed relatively pleased by the Buckeyes’ misfortune. 2. WR Daniel George. Ten Lions caught passes Saturday. Erstwhile starter George wasn’t one of them. 3. DT Fred Hansard. A non-factor, as a fifth-year senior at a position where Penn State lacks depth. 4. Zoom: Happily, postgame interviews at the Beav were conducted on the field, in person. 5. Ball State WR Justin Hall: Cardinals’ top weapon, located and blanketed, managed just 35 receiving yards.

