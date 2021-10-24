Stock going up: 1. DT P. J. Mustipher. On the evidence of his absence, the best run-stuffer in college football history. 2. Safety Ji’Ayir Brown. Eleven solo and 13 total tackles by a safety isn’t good news, but Brown has been uniformly excellent. 3. Coaches ripping their players. Seemed to work out OK for Bielema. 4 and 5. Vacant. This Space is proud to have found three things to be bullish about in Saturday’s wreckage. Five is too much to ask.

Stock going down: 1. Coach James Franklin. If you thought Saturday sucked, imagine it as part of an ongoing job interview. 2. Offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich. See above. 3. Defensive coordinator Brent Pry. Eight in the box, maybe? Or nine? Ten? Eleven? 4. Penn State tight ends. Keep waiting for a breakout. Maybe it’s time to accept that it’s just not going to happen. 5. Beaver Stadium traffic/parking management. The football team was brilliant Saturday compared to this part of the operation.