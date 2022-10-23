Value going up: 1. The White out. It’s not just good fun. It’s a weapon. 2. WR Parker Washington. Seven catches and one leaping touchdown grab of a 50/50 ball, at 5-10, for a TD that might have been the biggest play of the night. Incredibly, it was his first touchdown of the year. 3. QB Sean Clifford. It’s going to be like this - up and down and up and down - from here on out. 4. LB Curtis Jacobs. Gap integrity? Playing with your hair on fire? Whatever it was, it added up to 14 tackles, seven solos. 5. Throwing to the tight end. It’s like a football cheat code.

Value going down: 1. Defensive stats. Minnesota was the No. 4 scoring D in the country before Saturday. 2. Penn State’s QB controversy. Getting tired of talking about it. And hearing about it. Not sure it makes much of a difference. 3. Taking momentum into halftime. Minnesota scored on a 90-play drive just before the half, got the ball first to start the second half, and got outscored 21-0 in the third quarter. 4. The Big Ten West. It’s 26-25 overall. The East is 36-15. 5. Streaking. Dude ran on the field and got leveled, and pretty much de-pantsed, by a big, bad University-employed photographer.