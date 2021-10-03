Stock going up: 1. WR Jahan Dotson. The only remaining plateau is national recognition, and that’s coming. 2. Defensive coordinator Brent Pry. The “other,’’ Penn State coordinator is painting a masterpiece. 3. P/K Jordan Stout. The field-position edge he creates has become a constant. He threw is a 50-yard FG Saturday. One of Penn State’s five most valuable players so far. 4. DT P.J. Mustipher. Showed mobility and playmaking skills, in addition to anchoring the middle. 5. LB Brandon Smith. Huge talent and big hitter - he took out a quarterback Saturday - starting to minimize mistakes.

Stock going down: 1. Parity. Should we just skip ahead to the SEC championship game? Of course not. But for now, there’s Alabama and there’s Georgia and then there’s separation. 2. RB Noah Cain. Maybe’s he’s banged up, but it seems like something’s missing. 3. CB Tariq Castro-Fields. This is a bit unfair, but you notice when he isn’t perfect. 4. Offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich. Still the man, but the approach and some judgments seemed off Saturday. 5. The red zone. Unpleasant place for Penn State opponents.