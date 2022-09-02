Going up: 1. QB Sean Clifford. Biggest and fastest crash/recovery since the Dutch Tulip Bulb Market Bubble of 1637. 2. WR Mitchell Tinsley. Seven catches for 84 yards, a TD, and the biggest play of the game-winning drive. Not a surprise, really, but the Western Kentucky transfer delivered. 3. Punter Barney Amor. Looked pretty Stout in his Penn State debut. 4. CB Joey Porter, Jr. Wasn’t as good as Fox-TV crew made him seem (neither was Deion Sanders), but was in the middle of everything, more to the good than bad. 5. The T formation. Worked for a rugby-scrum touchdown with a TE at FB (that stands for fullback, young ’uns - Google it) and both freshman RBs in the game. Stayed tuned for the Fake Statue of Liberty.

Going down: 1. Purdue coach Jeff Brohm. Stop me if you’ve heard this one: A coach loses a close one and gets ripped for clock management and failing to commit to the run, … 2. OT Caeden Wallace. Picked up right where he left off in 2021. That’s not a good thing. Franklin: “Obviously, Caedan has got some things he’s got to work on.’’ 3. Wrapping arms around receivers as a pass-coverage technique. Incredibly popular. Not incredibly successful. Are coaches actually teaching this? If not, who does everybody do it? 4. Fox play-by-man Gus Johnson. We’re fans of Gus, but like most everyone else involved, had a wildly uneven night. Seemed at times like he was watching from a hotel bed while playing with his phone. 5. Black-Out. It’s no White-Out.