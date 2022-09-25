Going up: 1. RB Kaytron Allen. Freshman not-so-Fatman breaks out. Add Nick Singleton’s size and strength to Allen’s vision and cutting ability and you’d have, … Mega-Saquon? 2. Punter Barney Amor. Master of the backspin punt might be the most interesting man in college football. 3. DE Dani Dennis-Sutton. Elite recruit and talent. Did not enroll early. Seems to be figuring it out. 4. WR Parker Washington. Maybe the coaches made a point of featuring him, or maybe it just happened that way, but - six receptions and nine targets, plus a nice punt return. 5. One-handed catches. Central Michigan seemed to think two-handed grabs shouldn’t count.

Going down: 1. Offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich. Got the sense his boss wasn’t thrilled with him Saturday. 2. QB Sean Clifford. He’ll be fine, but some of the old issues showed up. 3. Game times. Saturday’s tilt flew along at a (comparatively) crisp three hours, 24 minutes. 4. WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith. Maybe the next guy for the coaches to jump-start. 5. Chad Powers. Is the clock ticking on his 15 minutes or is he the next Ted Lasso? We’re guessing the former.