Value going up: 1. WRs Jahan Dotson and Parker Washington. Were targeted 12 times Saturday and caught all 12, for 265 yards (126 after the catch) and three TDs. The most obvious and impressive trait of recent elite college teams has been brilliant receiver play. 2. DT P. J. Mustipher. An anchor, a leader, and, increasingly, a playmaker. 3. RD John Lovett. Looking like a very useful all-purpose back. 4. Villanova LB Forrest Rhyne. One of Penn State’s run-game issues was inability to block this guy. Had eight solo tackles, 2.5 TFLs, 1.5 sacks. 5. Practice. By its own admission, Penn State didn’t meet the standard last week, and it showed on Saturday.

Value going down: 1. “Run the bleepin’ ball! Or don’t. Whatever. 2. OT Rasheed Walker. In theory, a future NFL left tackle. On the field, right now, not seeing it. 3. The Big Ten. Unless Bowling Green, Western Kentucky, and Colorado State are emerging powerhouses. 4. Clemson. Knocked off the top shelf, and now free-falling. 5. Penn State’s resume. Wisconsin and Auburn didn’t help Saturday.