Value going up: 1. QB Sean Clifford. Probably his best game, and an apparent leap forward in patience and vision. 2. WR Jahan Dotson. Penn State has had some elite receivers (Bobby Engram, Allen Robinson, Chris Godwin, et al), and this kid is forcing his way into that group. 3. TE Tyler Warren. Ex-high school QB emerging as a weapon. 4. Intentional grounding. Loss of two downs? Not what the Founding Fathers intended. 5. Big Ten East Division. Penn State, Michigan, Michigan St., Rutgers, Maryland are a combined 15-0. Maybe the Buckeyes can pick it up a little.

Value going down: 1. SEC officiating. Not quite at the level of SEC players and SEC coaches. 2. RB Keyvone Lee. Played well, then fumbled and wasn’t heard from again. 3. Penn State offensive line (run blocking). “Ending the game on our terms,’’ feels like a far-off fantasy. 4. USC coaching search. Forgotten for a few hours Saturday night. 5. Fourth-down conversions. Penn State is 0-for-the-season, opponents are 4-for-7. Seems to be working out OK.