Going up: 1. DT PJ Mustipher. Eight tackles, four solos, and one decisive goal-line play for a middle-clogger. Penn State doesn’t have anyone else quite like him, so it’s huge if he’s all the way back. 2. TE Brenton Strange. Only one big play Saturday, but the guy can block, too. Can’t be too involved in the offense. 3. Hurricane Ian. We may have dismissed him too quickly. 4. Lance Leopold. So what if he doesn’t sound like a football coach? Get him on the phone, Nebraska. 5. Basketball schools playing football. Duke, Kansas and Kentucky are a combined 14-2.

Going down: 1. Ball security. Not that it decreased in value Saturday. Just that it decreased, period. 2. Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald. Still highly regarded and probably should be. But the Wildcats have won just one of their last 11 games. 3. QB Sean Clifford. Perhaps the most volatile stock in Penn State history. 4. Dish Network. Blacked out Saturday’s game as a byproduct of strongarm negotiation with Disney. 5. Beaver Stadium South Concourse. Harder to get a beer there.