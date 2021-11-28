Value going up: 1. WR Jahan Dotson. If you’re down now, Nittany Nation, consider a future of offensive game-planning without him. 2. QB Sean Clifford. There are better college QBs, of course. How many would have done more with the hand he’s been dealt? 3. Jimmy Sexton. Send him to the Middle East. 4. K Jake Pinegar. Remember him? Emerged from oblivion for a brief cameo Saturday. 5. Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis. Distinguished himself among the group of former (and current) Penn State OCs Saturday.

Value going down: 1. Penn State offensive line. Has now retired the VGD trophy. 2. Flu. No biggie, apparently, for the second straight week. 3. LB Brandon Smith. Huge talent, wildly fluctuating performance. 4. Penn State secondary. Terrific all year, until Saturday. Decisive plays were right in front of the DBs, and they failed to make them. 5. P/K Jordan Stout. One major impact of snow on Saturday’s game, perhaps, was unsettling the placekicker.